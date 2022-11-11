Back

Studio Ghibli collab with Lucasfilm hinted in short clip on Twitter

Why hello there, neighbour.

Hannah Martens | November 11, 2022, 06:35 PM

Events

Studio Ghibli dropped a teaser on Twitter on Nov.10, hinting at a future project with "Star Wars" franchise creator Lucasfilm.

Video of two studios' logo

The Japanese animation studio posted a 15-second video clip on their Twitter account.

The simple video featured the two studios' logos, with no background music.

The official Star Wars Twitter account also quote tweet the video.

Studio Ghibli is well-known for its beloved films like "Spirited Away", "Howl's Moving Castle", "Ponyo", and "My Neighbour Totoro".

In 2002, "Spirited Away" won an Academy Award for best animated feature and has amassed additional five Academy Award nominations for "Howl's Moving Castle", "The Tale of Princess Kaguya", "The Wind Rises", "The Red Turtle", and "When Marnie was There".

The studio is helmed by directors Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata.

Besides the "Star Wars" saga, Lucasfilm is also the studio behind the "Indiana Jones" franchise. The untitled fifth "Indiana Jones" movie is slated to be released in 2023.

Not the first time Lucasfilm teamed up with Japanese animators

Lucasfilm has partnered with seven other Japanese animation studios, including Studio Trigger and Kamikaze dough.

The studios worked together and produced the first season of the Disney+ "Star Wars" anthology titled "Star Wars: Visions".

It featured nine short films set in the "Star Wars" universe, where each studio was given free rein to interpret and envision the "Star War" universe.

Current Projects by Studio Ghibli & Lucasfilm

Studio Ghibli just opened its theme park, Ghibli Park, on Nov. 1 2022.

Lucasfilm has just begun production of a new "Star Wars" series for Disney+, The Acolyte.

The series will feature Lee Jung-Jae, the star of one of Netflix's biggest series, "Squid Games".

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Disney+ (@disneyplus)

Top photo from Lucasfilm's Facebook/ Studio Ghibli's Facebook

