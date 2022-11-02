Back

Asian student attacked by knife-wielding classmate in New York high school

The student who was attacked suffered multiple stab wounds to his back and hands.

Andrew Koay | November 02, 2022, 01:42 PM

A school in Utica, New York has been placed on high alert after a student attacked and stabbed his classmate multiple times on Monday (Oct. 31) morning.

A video purportedly showing the incident circulating on Twitter captured the moment when the 17-year-old ran up behind the other student, 18, and initiated the attack in Thomas R. Proctor High School.

"He's a got a knife, he's got a knife," an onlooker can be heard saying in the video as the pair tussle in the hallway.

The 18-year-old student, who was referred to on social media as a refugee from Myanmar, manages to wrestle his assailant to the ground.

The pair then get back up to their feet, and the Asian student manages to hold the attacker against a wall.

Eventually, a teacher is seen running over, grabbing the knife from the attacker, and calling for help.

"Are you out of your mind?" yells the teacher.

The student who was attacked suffered multiple stab wounds to his back and hands, reported the New York Post.

His injuries are not considered life-threatening and he was treated by a school nurse before being rushed to a local hospital.

"The teachers took immediate action, without regard for their safety," read a joint statement by Utica police and Utica School District officials.

Campus closed, security increased

According to the Utica Observer-Dispatch, the school will have its campus closed for the rest of the week.

This means that students will not be allowed to exit the building during their free periods and lunch.

There will also be an increased police presence both in and around the campus.

The New York Post reported that school officials and the police are investigating how the student got the knife into the school building despite the presence of metal detectors.

Meanwhile, WIBX reported that the 17-year-old student has now been charged with attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Top image from @fing_th's Twitter account

