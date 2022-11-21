Sting performing in S'pore on Mar. 22, 2023

British rock singer Sting is set to perform in Singapore on Mar. 22, 2023.

Called the "My Songs" concert, he will be performing at The Star Theatre.

The 17-time Grammy Award winner will be performing songs from his time with The Police and as a solo artist.

An electric rock ensemble will accompany Sting, and fans can expect hits like "Fields of Gold", "Shape of my Heart", "Roxanne", and "Message in a Bottle".

From S$128

Ticket prices range from S$128 to S$398, excluding booking fees.

Here's a look at the seat map:

Sting's Fan Club members will have access to exclusive presale tickets before general public sales. Fan club presale tickets go on sale on Nov. 22, from 2pm to 11:59pm.

PayPal presale begins from 2pm on Nov. 23 till 11:59 pm on Nov. 24.

Live Nation members presale starts on Nov. 24, from 2pm till 11:59pm.

General public tickets will go on sale from 2pm on Nov. 25.

Tickets can be purchased via:

Online

Hotline: +65 3158 8588

All SingPost outlets

