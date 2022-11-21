Sting performing in S'pore on Mar. 22, 2023

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
British rock singer Sting is set to perform in Singapore on Mar. 22, 2023.
Called the "My Songs" concert, he will be performing at The Star Theatre.
The 17-time Grammy Award winner will be performing songs from his time with The Police and as a solo artist.
An electric rock ensemble will accompany Sting, and fans can expect hits like "Fields of Gold", "Shape of my Heart", "Roxanne", and "Message in a Bottle".
From S$128
Ticket prices range from S$128 to S$398, excluding booking fees.
Here's a look at the seat map:
Sting's Fan Club members will have access to exclusive presale tickets before general public sales. Fan club presale tickets go on sale on Nov. 22, from 2pm to 11:59pm.
PayPal presale begins from 2pm on Nov. 23 till 11:59 pm on Nov. 24.
Live Nation members presale starts on Nov. 24, from 2pm till 11:59pm.
General public tickets will go on sale from 2pm on Nov. 25.
Tickets can be purchased via:
- Online
- Hotline: +65 3158 8588
- All SingPost outlets
Top photo from Instagram/@theofficialsting and Facebook/The Star Performing Arts Centre
