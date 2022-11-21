Back

Sting performing in S'pore on Mar. 22, 2023

Calling all rock fans.

Hannah Martens | November 21, 2022, 06:02 PM

British rock singer Sting is set to perform in Singapore on Mar. 22, 2023.

Called the "My Songs" concert, he will be performing at The Star Theatre.

The 17-time Grammy Award winner will be performing songs from his time with The Police and as a solo artist.

An electric rock ensemble will accompany Sting, and fans can expect hits like "Fields of Gold", "Shape of my Heart", "Roxanne", and "Message in a Bottle".

From S$128

Ticket prices range from S$128 to S$398, excluding booking fees.

Here's a look at the seat map:

Sting's Fan Club members will have access to exclusive presale tickets before general public sales. Fan club presale tickets go on sale on Nov. 22, from 2pm to 11:59pm.

PayPal presale begins from 2pm on Nov. 23 till 11:59 pm on Nov. 24.

Live Nation members presale starts on Nov. 24, from 2pm till 11:59pm.

General public tickets will go on sale from 2pm on Nov. 25.

Tickets can be purchased via:

  • Online

  • Hotline: +65 3158 8588

  • All SingPost outlets

Top photo from Instagram/@theofficialsting and Facebook/The Star Performing Arts Centre

