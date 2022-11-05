Back

S'pore police arrest man, 45, for allegedly stealing car & mini-bus with keys left in ignition

Take your keys out of the ignition.

Belmont Lay | November 05, 2022, 12:38 PM

Events

Do Good Fest 2022

01 October 2022 - 31 December 2022

2,500 volunteering opportunities available all around Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The police have arrested a 45-year-old man for his suspected involvement in two cases of theft involving a car and a mini-bus in the eastern part of Singapore.

On Oct. 6, 2022 at about 9:45am, the police received a report from a victim informing that his car parked along Jalan Chempaka Kuning had gone missing.

The driver had allegedly left his car keys in the vehicle.

The car was subsequently recovered.

In a separate incident on Oct. 25 at about 6:40am, the police were alerted to a case of stolen motor vehicle reported along Tampines Street 62.

The man allegedly drove the bus off after the bus driver had left the ignition key in the mini-bus and alighted from the vehicle.

The mini-bus was subsequently recovered.

Through follow-up investigations, and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Bedok Police Division established the identity of the 45-year-old man and arrested him on Nov. 3.

The man was charged in court on Nov. 4 with theft of motor vehicle.

The offence carries a jail term of up to seven years and a fine.

Commander of Bedok Police Division Assistant Commissioner of Police Justin Wong said: “The few seconds you save is not worth losing your vehicle for days or even for good. Turn off your engine and remove your key from the ignition, even if leaving the vehicle for a short while. Do not give criminals the opportunity to take your vehicle for a joyride.”

The police advised all motor vehicle owners to remove the ignition key and locking the vehicle whenever it is left unattended.

Motor vehicle owners are also urged to adopt crime prevention measures such as parking in well-lit areas, installing an anti-theft alarm system for the motor vehicle, removing cash cards and other valuables before leaving the vehicle, and locking all vehicle doors and winding up all windows when leaving the vehicle, even if it is for a short while.

Top photos via Singapore Police Force

MHA slams Richard Branson for rejecting debate with Shanmugam, tells him not to give 'lame excuses'

The ministry added that it had been actively engaging Singaporeans on the issue.

November 05, 2022, 01:31 PM

Twitter S’pore office staff laid off, ex-staff worldwide tweet farewell

It is unclear how many employees have been asked to leave.

November 05, 2022, 01:13 PM

3.2% of 1,002 surveyed make more than S$5,000 a month from food delivery in S'pore, but work longer hours

The primary concern that most riders reported was being afraid they were not making enough.

November 05, 2022, 01:05 PM

Car ends up at McDonald's Bugis Village after allegedly getting hit by truck

Not a drive-thru.

November 05, 2022, 12:13 PM

M'sian man, 31, arrested, 3,644 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes found in 2 vans in Sembawang

Supply cut off.

November 05, 2022, 11:42 AM

100,000 S'poreans to improve digital literacy through community projects & activities with the help from DBS

More angpaos sent via PayLah! in the future.

November 05, 2022, 11:33 AM

Taiwanese singer Eric Chou on his involvement in charity & his love for bak kut teh

Nice.

November 05, 2022, 11:31 AM

Changi Prison Complex inmate on her 3rd jail term finds path to a different life through art

She’s one of a group of inmates who spent 4 months on an art exhibition for their families that’s now going public at Gardens by the Bay.

November 05, 2022, 11:00 AM

These 4 states could determine the fate of the US Senate

Too close to call.

November 05, 2022, 10:52 AM

Woman, 31, charged with murder of father, 67, in Sengkang flat

She does not have legal representation.

November 05, 2022, 10:45 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.