S'pore police arrest man, 45, for allegedly stealing car & mini-bus with keys left in ignition

The police have arrested a 45-year-old man for his suspected involvement in two cases of theft involving a car and a mini-bus in the eastern part of Singapore.

On Oct. 6, 2022 at about 9:45am, the police received a report from a victim informing that his car parked along Jalan Chempaka Kuning had gone missing.

The driver had allegedly left his car keys in the vehicle.

The car was subsequently recovered.

In a separate incident on Oct. 25 at about 6:40am, the police were alerted to a case of stolen motor vehicle reported along Tampines Street 62.

The man allegedly drove the bus off after the bus driver had left the ignition key in the mini-bus and alighted from the vehicle.

The mini-bus was subsequently recovered.

Through follow-up investigations, and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Bedok Police Division established the identity of the 45-year-old man and arrested him on Nov. 3.

The man was charged in court on Nov. 4 with theft of motor vehicle.

The offence carries a jail term of up to seven years and a fine.

Commander of Bedok Police Division Assistant Commissioner of Police Justin Wong said: “The few seconds you save is not worth losing your vehicle for days or even for good. Turn off your engine and remove your key from the ignition, even if leaving the vehicle for a short while. Do not give criminals the opportunity to take your vehicle for a joyride.”

The police advised all motor vehicle owners to remove the ignition key and locking the vehicle whenever it is left unattended.

Motor vehicle owners are also urged to adopt crime prevention measures such as parking in well-lit areas, installing an anti-theft alarm system for the motor vehicle, removing cash cards and other valuables before leaving the vehicle, and locking all vehicle doors and winding up all windows when leaving the vehicle, even if it is for a short while.

Top photos via Singapore Police Force