New standalone Starbucks at Jurong Lake Gardens comes with great views, is pet-friendly

Drink coffee with a view.

Syahindah Ishak | November 26, 2022, 07:17 PM

Starbucks Singapore has opened a new outlet at Jurong Lake Gardens, located near Jurong Lake Floating Wetlands.

The new outlet allows patrons to enjoy the picturesque scenery as they sip their coffees. Both indoor and outdoor seatings are available.

Get ready for a photo spam:

Image by Fasiha Nazren.

Image by Fasiha Nazren.

Image by Fasiha Nazren.

Image by Fasiha Nazren.

Image by Fasiha Nazren.

Image by Fasiha Nazren.

Image by Fasiha Nazren.

There's also an outdoor seating area, where pet cats and dogs are allowed.

Image by Fasiha Nazren.

Image by Fasiha Nazren.

Image by Fasiha Nazren.

Image by Fasiha Nazren.

Image by Fasiha Nazren.

Image by Fasiha Nazren.

Starbucks @ Jurong Lake Gardens

Address: 106 Yuan Ching Road, #01-01, North Shore Pavilion, Jurong Lake Gardens, Singapore 619616

Opening Hours:

Monday to Thursday, 8am to 9pm,

Friday, Saturday, and Eve of Public Holiday, 8am to 10pm

Sunday and Public Holiday, 8am to 9pm

Top images by Fasiha Nazren.

