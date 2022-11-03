Back

Starbucks S'pore launches X'mas menu including Pistachio Rose Cheesecake & Maple Pecan Twist

An exclusive Christmas lid stopper is also available for purchase.

Adelene Wee | November 03, 2022, 06:31 PM

Starbucks has back its Christmas menu.

As usual, these festive favourites are available to get you in the mood for the season of giving:

Image via Starbucks Singapore

Peppermint Mocha

Image via GrabFood App

Hot/Iced: S$7.80

Blended: S$8.20

Gingerbread Latte

Image via GrabFood App

Hot/Iced: S$7.80

Blended: S$8.20

Toffee Nut Crunch Latte

Image via GrabFood App

Hot/Iced: S$7.80

Blended: S$8.20

Festive Treats

In addition, Starbucks has launched a series of sweet and savoury Christmas treats.

Black Pepper Meatless Chicken Pie (S$7.20)

Image via GrabFood App

A flavourful pie filled with chunks of black pepper Harvest Gourmet meatless chicken.

Beef & Mushroom Shepherd's Pie (S$7.20)

Image via GrabFood App

A minced beef and mushroom pie, topped with potatoes.

Maple Pecan Twist (S$5.20)

Image via GrabFood App

Flaky pastry with maple and roasted pecans.

Mixed Berry Cheesecake (S$7.90)

Image via GrabFood App

Cheesecake with Chantilly cream and dried cranberries.

Chocolate Hazelnut Praline Cake (S$7.90)

Image via GrabFood App

Hazelnut chocolate mousse and chocolate sponge on a crispy feuilletine base.

Pistachio Rose Cheesecake (S$7.90)

Image via GrabFood App

Creamy pastel-coloured cheesecake with a hint of pistachio and rose.

Hazelnut White Chocolate Cheesecake (S$7.90)

Image via GrabFood App

Hazelnut and white chocolate cheesecake on a graham cracker base.

Maple Pecan & Apple Cake (S$7.90)

Image via GrabFood App

Apple sponge with toasted pecans and sweet maple.

Salted Caramel & Chocolate Cake (S$7.90)

Image via GrabFood App

Chocolate sponge layered with salted caramel cream and chocolate chip.

Merchandise

There's also season-appropriate merchandise for sale:

  • Nutcracker and Ballerina Bear/Nutcracker and Friends mugs and tumblers from S$28.90 - S$59.90

  • Exclusive Christmas lid stopper at S$8.90

Image via Starbucks Singapore

Image via Starbucks Singapore

Image via Starbucks Singapore

Top image via Starbucks Singapore.

