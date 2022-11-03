Starbucks S'pore launches X'mas menu including Pistachio Rose Cheesecake & Maple Pecan Twist

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Starbucks has back its Christmas menu.
As usual, these festive favourites are available to get you in the mood for the season of giving:
Festive Treats
In addition, Starbucks has launched a series of sweet and savoury Christmas treats.
Black Pepper Meatless Chicken Pie (S$7.20)
A flavourful pie filled with chunks of black pepper Harvest Gourmet meatless chicken.
Beef & Mushroom Shepherd's Pie (S$7.20)
A minced beef and mushroom pie, topped with potatoes.
Maple Pecan Twist (S$5.20)
Flaky pastry with maple and roasted pecans.
Mixed Berry Cheesecake (S$7.90)
Cheesecake with Chantilly cream and dried cranberries.
Chocolate Hazelnut Praline Cake (S$7.90)
Hazelnut chocolate mousse and chocolate sponge on a crispy feuilletine base.
Pistachio Rose Cheesecake (S$7.90)
Creamy pastel-coloured cheesecake with a hint of pistachio and rose.
Hazelnut White Chocolate Cheesecake (S$7.90)
Hazelnut and white chocolate cheesecake on a graham cracker base.
Maple Pecan & Apple Cake (S$7.90)
Apple sponge with toasted pecans and sweet maple.
Salted Caramel & Chocolate Cake (S$7.90)
Chocolate sponge layered with salted caramel cream and chocolate chip.
Merchandise
There's also season-appropriate merchandise for sale:
- Nutcracker and Ballerina Bear/Nutcracker and Friends mugs and tumblers from S$28.90 - S$59.90
- Exclusive Christmas lid stopper at S$8.90
Top image via Starbucks Singapore.
