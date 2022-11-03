Starbucks S'pore launches X'mas menu including Pistachio Rose Cheesecake & Maple Pecan Twist

Starbucks has back its Christmas menu.

As usual, these festive favourites are available to get you in the mood for the season of giving:

Peppermint Mocha Hot/Iced: S$7.80 Blended: S$8.20 Gingerbread Latte Hot/Iced: S$7.80 Blended: S$8.20 Toffee Nut Crunch Latte Hot/Iced: S$7.80 Blended: S$8.20

Festive Treats

In addition, Starbucks has launched a series of sweet and savoury Christmas treats.

Black Pepper Meatless Chicken Pie (S$7.20)

A flavourful pie filled with chunks of black pepper Harvest Gourmet meatless chicken.

Beef & Mushroom Shepherd's Pie (S$7.20)

A minced beef and mushroom pie, topped with potatoes.

Maple Pecan Twist (S$5.20)

Flaky pastry with maple and roasted pecans.

Mixed Berry Cheesecake (S$7.90)

Cheesecake with Chantilly cream and dried cranberries.

Chocolate Hazelnut Praline Cake (S$7.90)

Hazelnut chocolate mousse and chocolate sponge on a crispy feuilletine base.

Pistachio Rose Cheesecake (S$7.90)

Creamy pastel-coloured cheesecake with a hint of pistachio and rose.

Hazelnut White Chocolate Cheesecake (S$7.90)

Hazelnut and white chocolate cheesecake on a graham cracker base.

Maple Pecan & Apple Cake (S$7.90)

Apple sponge with toasted pecans and sweet maple.

Salted Caramel & Chocolate Cake (S$7.90)

Chocolate sponge layered with salted caramel cream and chocolate chip.

Merchandise

There's also season-appropriate merchandise for sale:

Nutcracker and Ballerina Bear/Nutcracker and Friends mugs and tumblers from S$28.90 - S$59.90

Exclusive Christmas lid stopper at S$8.90

Top image via Starbucks Singapore.