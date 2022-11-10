Back

S'pore police woman appears on TikTok, prompts 'Pls arrest me' comments

People just want to be arrested now.

Ilyda Chua | November 10, 2022, 11:50 AM

Singaporeans thirsty for content stumbled upon a uniformed officer from the Singapore Police Force on TikTok.

Priscilla, a team leader at the Emergency Response Team (ERT), Bedok Division, showcased her general badassery in the video.

Photo from SPF/TikTok.

O-kay.

Beauty and brawn

Her introduction video, posted on the Singapore Police Force's (SPF) official TikTok account, has garnered over 40,000 likes since it went up on Nov. 8.

ERT officers, Priscilla explained, respond to cases involving firearms and dangerous weapons.

In one scene, Priscilla strode through a car park decked out in her bulky gear, which included a bulletproof vest, a submachine gun, and a pistol.

"Is it heavy?" an off-screen cameraman asked.

"No lah," she said coolly.

"It's only... 17kg."

Photo from SPF/Tiktok.

Subsequently, Priscilla announced she was heading out for patrol — in a sleek black ERT vehicle.

"May we follow you?" the cameraman asked tentatively.

"Of course not," she retorted.

Photo from SPF/Tiktok.

Stolen hearts

The video was promptly flooded with comments.

Fortunately, for Priscilla's newfound fans, it looks like we'll get to see a few more officers in the weeks to come.

"Do like and follow our page to get to know more officers from the other units in the upcoming weeks," she told her viewers.

She added, before rolling the window up: "And do say 'Hi' to us when we're outside on the road."

Here's hoping she doesn't regret that invitation.

Photo from SPF/TikTok.

Top image from SPF/TikTok.

