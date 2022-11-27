Back

Hyun Bin, 40, & Son Ye-jin, 40, welcome 1st child, a boy

Congratulations!

Lee Wei Lin | November 27, 2022, 10:57 PM

Congratulations are once again in order for Korean actors Hyun Bin, 40, and Son Ye-jin, 40 as they welcomed their first child, a son, on Nov. 27.

Korean news outlet The Fact reported that both mother and child are healthy.

The couple’s respective entertainment companies confirmed the news with JTBC.

The Korean news outlet added that Son is currently at a postpartum care centre in Yeoksam, in Seoul.

Their love story

Hyun and Son starred in the hit drama “Crash Landing On You”, which aired from December 2019.

They went public with their relationship in January 2021, announced that they were getting married in February 2022, and tied the knot a little over a month later.

Top image via VAST엔터테인먼트 (@vast.ent) and 손예진 (@yejinhand) on Instagram

