No S'poreans hurt in Turkey blast so far: MFA

There are currently no reports of Singaporeans affected by the bomb explosion at Istanbul's Istiklal Street on Sunday, Nov. 13, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a media statement on Monday.

MFA's statement added that Singapore strongly condemns the act that has "resulted in the loss of innocent lives and multiple injuries".

MFA said: "We extend our condolences to the bereaved families and wish those injured a speedy recovery."

The Singapore Embassy in Ankara has reached out to Singaporeans in Istanbul who are e-registered with MFA.

Singaporeans in Turkey are advised to exercise caution, monitor the local news, and heed the instructions of local authorities.

Those travelling to Turkey are also strongly encouraged to e-register with MFA at if they have not done so.

Latest reports said eight people were killed, while dozens were wounded by the blast.

The incident took place along the popular thoroughfare, which is lined with shops and restaurants that leads to the iconic Taksim Square.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the blast a “treacherous attack”.

He said its perpetrators would be punished.

He said the attack has the “smell of terror” but did not say who was behind it.

A tweet of videos of the incident can be viewed here.

Viewer discretion is advised.

Singaporeans who require consular assistance in Turkey are advised to contact the following:

Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in Ankara - Tel: +90 530 066 7311. Email: [email protected]

Honorary Consulate-General in Istanbul - Tel: +90 212 339 1852. Email: [email protected]

MFA Duty Office - Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855 (24-hour hotline). Email: [email protected]

Top photos via