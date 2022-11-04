U.S. govt puts up S$7 million reward for S'porean fugitive accused of helping North Korea

The United States government has put up a US$5 million (S$7.08 million) reward for information about a Singaporean man wanted by the FBI.

Kwek Kee Seng, 62, is alleged to have facilitated petroleum shipments to North Korea via his shipping business Swanseas Port Services based in Singapore, according to a poster issued by the FBI.

He is accused of doing so since early 2019.

U.S. officials say that the shipments helped enable North Korea's nuclear proliferation programmes.

In the midst of doing so, Kwek is believed to have conspired to launder money through the U.S. financial system using front companies to conceal payment origins and structuring transactons to avoid scrutiny and evade sanctions.

Singapore assisting U.S. authorities

He was charged by U.S. authorities last year in April with conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economi Powers Act and conpsiracy to commit international money laundering.

At the time, The Straits Times reported that Kwek was in Singapore.

A statement from the Singapore Police Force on Apr. 29, 2021, confirmed that they were aware of the charges and would be assisting U.S. authorities.

His "known locales" as listed by the U.S. Department of State's "Rewards for Justice" programme include Cambodia, Cameroon, North Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand.

The programme is offering money for information that will lead to the disruption of financial mechanisms of persons, like Kwek, engaged in certain activities that support North Korea.

Top image from Rewards for Justice and FBI Website