S'porean man, 40, injured after falling through rotting boardwalk in Penang

He sustained superficial injuries on his legs and sprained his arm.

Kayla Wong | November 14, 2022, 02:42 PM

A Singaporean man, 40, sustained injuries after he fell through a rotting boardwalk while on vacation in Penang, Malaysia, China Press reported.

The incident happened on Saturday morning (Nov. 12), at around 11am.

Fell through footpath

The man, who was holidaying with eight other family members, including his wife, was walking on the boardwalk at Chew Jetty, a popular tourist spot, when he stepped onto a decaying part of the footpath, which then gave way.

Both his legs fell through the crack, resulting in superficial wounds.

When he tried to prop himself up using both hands, he accidentally sprained his left arm. The injury was so painful that he could not move after that.

He was sent to the hospital for treatment after locals helped call an ambulance.

The man’s wife told China Press that the group would be travelling back to Singapore the day after the accident.

The wife, who declined to give her name, said it was fortunate that her husband was still "young", but the consequences might have been more severe should the incident happen to an elderly person.

She hoped the Penang government would help to make sure that this sort of accidents would not happen to anyone else again, especially since the area is a hot spot for tourists.

A local also told China Press that just a few months ago, the same thing happened to another tourist, who ended up injuring both her legs.

Pengkalan Kota assembly person Daniel Gooi said he has been applying for grants for maintenance work at the various jetties, adding that RM100,000 (S$29,725) has already been allocated to Lee Jetty for repair and maintenance works.

As for Chew Jetty and Lim Jetty, he said he will be following up on prior applications for the same to be done.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News & China Press

