S'porean man, 29, dies in Phuket motorcycle accident, his father discourages riding

The Singaporean man died on the spot, his girlfriend who rode pillion suffered internal bleeding.

Belmont Lay | November 08, 2022, 03:13 AM

A Singaporean man, 29, was killed in a road accident in Phuket, Thailand, on Nov. 3 morning after his motorcycle collided with a six-wheel truck.

The deceased man has since been identified as Ben after his name was initially withheld by Thai authorities until his family were informed of his passing.

He reportedly died on the spot due to the force of the impact.

Ben's 29-year-old girlfriend, identified as Natalie Sng Hui Yi, was riding pillion and survived.

She suffered internal bleeding as a result of the crash.

Wasn't allowed to ride motorcycle in Singapore

Shin Min Daily News reported that Ben was forbidden by his parents from riding a motorcycle in Singapore.

It was also reported that Ben was going to propose to his girlfriend in December, and had bought a ring.

His father, 60, surnamed Cai, said: "Our family broke down yesterday. We have raised him since he was a child and it has been over 20 years, he was very obedient and filial."

Cai said his son wanted to buy a motorcycle in Singapore as he loved two-wheelers.

However, the father did not allow his son to even learn how to ride one as he was aware of the dangers of motorcycle riding.

"We recommend not to ride a motorcycle if you don't have a licence and are not familiar with the road conditions," he added

"I hope people can be more careful in Thailand."

Ben's decision to rent an electric motorcycle in Phuket was the result of him being unable to rent a bicycle there, Shin Min reported.

Met girlfriend at work

Cai told Shin Min that Ben followed in his footsteps to be a chef.

His late son met his girlfriend while working part-time, the father said.

Ben was also just promoted at work, the father revealed, and had bought a ring and was supposed to propose to his girlfriend during Christmas.

The couple had even applied for a Build-To-Order (BTO) flat twice but were unsuccessful.

Cai said Natalie kept crying when she called his family to relate what happened the day after the accident.

"I could only comfort her," Cai said.

Body sent back to Singapore

Ben's body arrived in Singapore on Nov. 6 morning, and his funeral will be held on Nov. 9.

The wake is at Bukit Panjang.

The family plan to cremate Ben's toys and 10 sets of clothes he liked.

They have acquired a family niche at Choa Chu Kang columbarium so that their remains can be placed with Ben's after they die.

What happened

Thai police were alerted to the accident in Kathu district at around 11.45am.

The crash occurred along a road near Ayara Hotel in Tambon Kamala.

The Bangkok Post, which broke the news of the crash, described the area as a “hilly road”.

The police found a red motorcycle on the road in front of a six-wheel truck with a Phuket licence plate.

The truck driver told the police that he was driving along the road when the motorcyclist rammed into his vehicle from the opposite lane after losing control at the bend.

Both the deceased and the injured woman were taken to Patong Hospital.

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in response to queries that it will continue to provide consular assistance to the families of the affected Singaporeans.

“MFA expresses its condolences to the family of the deceased Singaporean. We hope that the injured Singaporean will make a full and speedy recovery,” MFA said.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News & Thitiphon Yadee/Tambon Kamala Administration Organisation

