Oct. 2022 in S'pore wettest Oct. in 4 decades

First 2 weeks of Nov. 2022 to be wet as well.

Nixon Tan | November 02, 2022, 02:19 PM

Singapore experienced its wettest October in four decades, according to the Meteorological Services Singapore on Nov. 1, 2022.

The wet weather will persist into the first half of November.

The Changi climate station experienced a total of 27 rain days in October 2022.

This is the highest number of rain days occurring in October at the Changi climate station since the 1980s.

It surpassed the previous record of 21 days observed in 1985 and 2003.

With a monthly total rainfall of 412mm, it exceeded the previous October high of 389.3mm in 2011.

What to expect in November

With the monsoon rain band forecast expected to remain over the Southeast Asia region, wet weather will continue into the first fortnight of Novmber. 

Thundery showers are expected for most days this month.

Widespread thundery showers with occasional gusty winds will occur between pre-dawn and mornings of the first half of November, with afternoon thundery showers becoming more common in the latter half.

Total rainfall is forecast to be above average across the islands in most places in the first half of the month.

Daily temperature on most days is forecast to range between 24°C to 33°C.

The wetter weather may bring along relatively cooler temperatures, with daily minimum below 23°C and maximum below 32°C.

Statistics in October

In its October weather review, the met service said as a result of several tropical storms over the South China Sea and the Western Pacific Ocean, large-scale winds converged over Singapore and its surroundings.

"This led to the development of several Sumatra squalls that brought widespread showers and gusty winds over Singapore between the pre-dawn hours and morning on most days," the met service explained, as they added that several afternoon and night showers were also prevalent.

The constant wet weather brought about many cooling nights, with 23 days with a minimum daily temperature of 24°C or less.

Particularly, the temperature at Jurong Island dropped to 21.9°C during the showers on Oct. 12.

This was the lowest daily minimum temperature for October 2022.

On the morning of Oct. 5, a Sumatra squall brought heavy rain over many parts of Singapore, resulting in a total daily rainfall of 138.1mm recorded at Pasir Panjang.

This was the highest daily total rainfall in October 2022.

Across the island, rainfall was well above the average received, with the highest anomaly of 232 per cent above average recorded around the Kent Ridge area.

The lowest anomaly was recorded at Paya Lebar, at 29 per cent above average.

Top photo via Meteorological Services Singapore

