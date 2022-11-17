S'pore man, 19, went on Instagram Live to admit he performed sexual act on girl, 14

A man in Singapore, now 19, admitted to giving an alcoholic drink to a then-14-year-old girl, and once she was incapacitated, began performing a sexual act on her.

The issue was brought to light by a mutual friend who posted about the incident on Instagram.

At the behest of the mutual friend to make a public apology, the accused joined an Instagram Live session.

Upon being questioned by the viewers, he admitted that he had performed a sexual act on the girl, according to court documents seen by Mothership.

He pleaded guilty to five charges on Nov. 15, including one count of sexual penetration of a minor below 16 years of age.

The other charges were related to two separate counts of theft, one count of cheating and one count of driving without a licence.

The accused cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the identity of the victim.

What happened

On Sep. 21, 2021, the secondary school girl met the accused at a gathering at a mutual friend's flat.

There were a total of five people at the gathering.

The accused then mixed an alcoholic drink for the girl, who drank it and felt unwell soon after.

In her drunken stupor, she vomited in the toilet and soiled her clothes, then lied down on the toilet floor.

The accused then entered the toilet and proceeded to remove the girl's pants. Thinking that the accused was helping her to clean up, she did not object.

However, he began to remove her underwear and performed a sexual act on her.

She told him to stop as she was feeling uncomfortable, but he only ceased his actions at her second request.

She felt too unwell to get up and fell unconscious.

The accused then asked the mutual friend for a fresh set of clothes and changed the girl into them.

He had also told another member of the group that he had performed a sexual act on the girl.

Left flat

When attempting to leave the flat, the accused and one other friend tried to carry the drunk girl down a flight of steps.

They could not do so, and dropped the girl at the top of the steps.

The accused grabbed the girl by her arms and dragged her down the steps, letting go halfway which caused her to slip down the remainder of the stairs.

The other members of the group found this incident humorous and proceeded to take a video of the girl sliding down the steps.

The group managed to contact the girl's grandparents, who subsequently took her home.

Upon regaining consciousness the next day, the girl realised that she was wearing a different set of clothing.

She messaged the accused to ask him what had happened the previous evening.

The accused admitted that he had performed a sexual act on her and apologised for doing so.

Admitted on Instagram Live

On Nov. 20, 2021, one of the members of the group posted the video of the girl sliding down the stairs on Instagram.

He had mentioned that the accused had performed a sexual act on the girl.

He persuaded the accused to make a public apology on Instagram after making several posts about the incident.

Two days later, the accused joined an Instagram Live, which is a livestream where participants can comment and react, with the intention to address the situation and make an apology.

As the matter had gained traction on social media, some local social media influencers requested to join the session, and were added to the Instagram Live, the deputy public prosecutor said, The Straits Times reported.

The influencers questioned the accused and he admitted to his misdeed.

The incident then went viral on various social media platforms.

The day after the Instagram Live, the victim lodged a police report stating that she had been sexually assaulted.

Other charges

The accused was also charged with two counts of theft.

In one instance, he had stolen three bottles of gin worth S$264 from a Cold Storage in Takashimaya.

In the other, he had stolen six bottles of gin worth S$528 from a Cold Storage in Velocity.

He had also purchased a Get-go car-sharing account from a seller in September 2021 in order to rent a car despite not holding a driving licence.

He drove the car around to ferry his friends.

ST reported that the deputy public prosecutor urged the judge to call for a reformative training report.

He explained that the accused had committed a wide spectrum of offences, and may require a more structured environment to rehabilitate in.

Reformative training is a rehabilitative sentencing option for young offenders aged under 21 who are found to be unsuitable for probation.

Judge Soh noted his various offences committed at a young age and called for probation and reformative training reports.

The accused will return to court on Nov. 22 for further mention, and will be sentenced on Jan. 12.

Top photo via Mothership