S'pore rescues some 300 suspected migrants from sinking boat

Those on board have since headed to Vietnam.

Hannah Martens | November 08, 2022, 05:27 PM

Singapore authorities went to the rescue of about 300 suspected migrants who were on a boat that started to sink in the waters close to a few Southeast Asian countries, reported AP.

The exact location of the boat when it sought help and the identities of the other passengers were not disclosed.

It was only reported that the distress call for assistance was made by a Sri Lanka citizen on the boat, according to the Sri Lanka navy spokesperson Indika de Silva.

The passenger contacted his country's navy on Monday, Nov. 7 2022, and said they were in distress.

The Sri Lanka navy then sought help from Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Singapore responded to the request and later informed Sri Lanka that people on board the boat were rescued and headed to Vietnam.

The Sri Lanka navy is only officially aware of the presence of one Sri Lankan citizen on board the vessel, de Silva said.

The identities of the others will be verified after they land in Vietnam.

In the past, Sri Lankans have undertaken hazardous and illegal boat journeys to escape a long civil war.

Now, some Sri Lankans appear to be trying to run from an economic crisis by illegally migrating to other countries.

Photo from Pixabay

