S'pore public transit system ranked 4th in world

Singapore's public transit system is ranked fourth in the world after Hong Kong, Zurich, and Stockholm, according to a new study.

The finding was made by the think tank Oliver Wyman Forum and the University of California at Berkeley.

Singapore ranked fourth for urban mobility readiness and public transit, and sixth for sustainable mobility.

A few factors that were taken into account in the rankings included distance to public transit, affordability, operating hours, crowding and commute speeds.

Hong Kong ranked number one due to its low fares, limited delays and service disruptions, and for supporting itself financially.

Hong Kong and Singapore have also been praised for being at the forefront for implementing new technologies in transportation, such as implementing autonomous buses.

Scandinavian cities, such as Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm, ranked highly for environmental sustainability.

Oslo has a network of electric vehicle charging stations.

Hong Kong was lauded for not allowing cars in many areas.

The report also praised Oslo’s multimodal network that includes park and ride stations, as well as allowing bikes on public transit.

Stellar transport systems

Singapore has always been ranked highly for transport over the years.

In 2020, U.S. travel site, Far & Wide, ranked Singapore's public transport system best in the world.

Tourists can purchase a card pass for S$10 that will give them a day of unlimited rides on trains and buses.

Other factors that make Singapore's public transport system stand out included the convenience of its electronic services.

Singapore has also been praised for having one of the most affordable public transport systems.

Constantly improving

Making public transport more accessible to people in Singapore has been the long-term goal.

About eight in 10 households will be living within a 10-minute walk of a train station by 2030.

The Land Transport Master Plan aims to construct a transport system that is convenient, well-connected and fast by 2040.

Top Photo via Unsplash