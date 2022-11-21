S'pore to host first-ever Olympic E-sports Week in June 2023

With the confirmation from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Nov. 16, Singapore will host the inaugural Olympic E-sports Week (OEW).

The OEW will allow participants from all over the world to experience and witness the best of virtual sports -- hybrid physical and simulated sports - over the course of the four-day festival.

The event runs from Jun. 22-25, 2023, and is in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, Sport Singapore, and the Singapore National Olympic Committee.

What to expect

Attendees can look forward to experiencing a variety of virtual sports.

There will also be exhibitions of the latest technologies, panel discussions, education sessions and show matches, according to IOC's press release.

The highlight of this event is the first in-person live finals of the Olympic Esports Series.

This is a global and virtual and simulated sports competition created in collaboration with International Federations (IFs).

This builds on the previous success of 2021's Olympic Virtual Series, which attracted over 250,000 participants from 100 over countries around the world to take part in various competitions in virtual and simulated sports.

Baseball, motorsports, cycling, rowing and sailing were five of the featured sports.

President of the Singapore National Olympic Council, Mr Tan Chuan-Jin had this to say with regards to OEW:

"Singapore has played host to Olympic events including the 117th IOC Session in 2005 and the first edition of the Youth Olympic Games in 2010. We believe the exciting new format of our virtual sports competition is an opportunity to collaborate further with esports players and to create new opportunities for players and fans alike."

More details regarding the event, including how to participate, will be revealed in early 2023.

Top Photo via Singapore National Olympic Council