Drive-thru warehouse alcohol sale back in S’pore after 4 years

Christmas is coming, which means it is time to spread festive cheer, count your blessings, and wish one another well – while drinking.

But alcohol does not need to burn a hole in your pocket.

You can get your fix and stock up early for Christmas 2022 as alcohol deals of up to 60 per cent off are now available – with over 1,000 items on sale, from beer, wines, whiskies, spirits, festive bundles and many more on offer.

Drive-thru alcohol sale back after four years

Put on your clothes and step into your vehicle because the first drive-thru warehouse alcohol sale in four years is back in Singapore.

The Cellarbration drive-thru will be held from Nov. 10 till Dec. 31, 2022 at 361 Ubi Road 3, #01-00.

It operates from 11am to 9pm, but is closed on public holidays.

No vehicle to go to the drive-thru?

But do you feel left out because you don’t have a car? No worries, as all bases have been covered.

For the benefit of those who don’t or won’t drive, you can also walk into the warehouse and make a purchase and have a delivery scheduled.

The alcohol deals will also be available both online and at the rest of 13 Cellarbration retail outlets.

So, what’s in it for you besides the lucky draws and free daily sampling?

You can check out the deals below.

Discounted alcohol

1. Singleton Dufftown 12 Years Single Malt

S$62 (was S$86)

2. Baileys Irish Cream

S$34 (was S$46)

3. Chivas Regal 12 Years

S$53 (was S$87)

4. Roku Gin

S$54.90 (was S$86)

5. Gallo Family Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon 187ml

S$6.50 (was S$9.00)

6. Carlo Rossi Peach White

S$14.90 (was S$38)

7. Concha Y Toro Reservado Cabernet Sauvignon

S$15.90 (was S$30)

8. Table Mountain Merlot

S$15.90 (was S$27)

9. Erdinger Dunkel Beer Bottle (12btls X 500ml)

S$38 (was S$78)

10. Budweiser World Cup Edition Can (24 X 355ml)

S$58 (was S$84)

11. Heineken Beer Bottle (24btls x 330ml)

S$63 (was S$85)

12. Rossl Bier Bottle (24btls x330ml) x2ctn Bundle

S$98 (was S$180)

Cellarbration deals: S$20 off S$250 spent

Just sign up as a Cellarbration member for free on the Cellar Rewards app during the warehouse sale and get S$20 off with a minimum S$250 spent.

Signing up will also entitle you to 200 welcome points that can be used to redeem freebies and products on Cellarbration rewards catalogue.

Moreover, the first 100 customers to purchase at the Ubi warehouse sale can redeem one bottle of Cellarbration’s experimental series craft beer.

There will be two flavours available: Mezcal Oak Lager and Peach Mezcal Oak Lager.

What is this Cellarbration experimental series?

The Cellarbration experimental series that has been launched sees Cellarbration partner with various distilleries and breweries to produce the most unexpected creative spirits (pun intended).

Cellarbration together with Singapore’s locally owned brewery, RedDot Brewhouse, have created the Mezcal Oak Lager.

Singapore’s first-ever Mezcal Oak Lager is infused with Montelobos Ensamble Mezcal.

Mezcal is different from Tequila as Mezcal is a spirit distilled from agave plants, specifically the root – bulbs that are called pina.

Tequila is made from special agave – only Weber blue agave.

Mezcal can be made from any of about 30 different varieties of agave, many of which come from Oaxaca.

Mezcal Oak Lager has hints of smoked bacon, oak, citrus & earthy notes, with a fresh bright lager finish.

Mezcal Peach Lager has a more fruity, refreshing & zippy lager.

Both flavours will be exclusively available for purchase at Cellarbration Ubi warehouse sale, bistro and online.

Outlets

1. Ngee Ann City, 391B Orchard Road, #B2-10A/11, S238874

Opening Hours: 11am - 930pm Daily

Including Public Holidays.

2. Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road, #B2-63, S238839

Opening Hours: 11am - 10pm Daily

Including Public Holidays.

3. The Seletar Mall, 33 Sengkang West Avenue #01-48, S797653

Opening Hours: 1130am - 930pm Daily

Including Public Holidays.

4. Marina Square Shopping Mall, 6 Raffles Boulevard Marina

Square, #03-216A, S039594

Opening Hours: 11am - 930pm Daily

Including Public Holidays.

5. Downtown East, 1 Pasir Ris Close, #01-304/305, S519599l

Opening Hours: 11am - 10pm Daily

Including Public Holidays.

6. Westgate, 3 Gateway Drive, #04-41, S608532

Opening Hours: 11am - 9:30pm Daily

Including Public Holidays.

7. The Rail Mall, 462 Upper Bukit Timah Road,S678076

Opening Hours: 11am - 9pm Daily

Including Public Holidays.

8. Hougang Mall, 90 Hougang Avenue 10, #B1-33, S538766

Opening Hours: 11am - 930pm Daily

Including Public Holidays.

9. Bukit Panjang Plaza, 1 Jelebu Road, #03-21, S633343

Opening Hours: 11am - 930pm Daily

Including Public Holidays.

10. Northpoint City, South Wing, 930 Yishun Avenue 2,

#B2-101, S769098

Opening Hours: 11am - 930pm Daily

Including Public Holidays.

11. Boat Quay Bistro & Bottle Shop, 10 Lorong Telok,

S049023

Opening Hours: 12pm - 10pm, Monday - Thursday

12pm-12am, Friday-Saturday

Closed on Sundays & Public Holidays.

12. Telok Kurau Bistro & Bottle Shop, 212 Telok Kurau

Road, #01-216, Bright Centre, S423835

Opening Hours: 12pm - 10pm, Monday - Saturday

Closed on Sundays & Public Holidays.

You can check out the other alcohol deals below:

Lagavulin 8 Years Single Malt Whisky S$116 (was S$166)

Lagavulin 12 Years Old Special Release 2021 x2btl Bundle S$339 (was S$524)

Talisker 10 Years Single Malt S$88 (was S$130)

Tanqueray Rangpur Gin S$59 (was S$86)

Bailey's Apple Pie S$36 (was S$60)

Johnnie Walker Red Label Blended S$39.90 (was S$58)

Johnnie Walker Black Label Blended S$58 (was S$74)

Johnnie Walker Double Black Blended S$65 (was S$96)

Glenlivet Founder's Reserve Whisky S$71 (was S$130)

Elit Vodka S$38 (was S$70)

Stolichnaya Chocalat Kokonut Premium Vodka S$32 (was S$47)

Aperol Aperitives S$25 (was S$36)

Campari S$38 (was S$53)

Jagermeister Herbal Liqueur S$42 (was S$58)

Botanist Gin Plant Pack S$78 (was S$138)

Buffalo Trace S$73 (was S$105)

Canella Prosecco S$14.90 (was S$28)

Carlo Rossi Strawberry White S$14.90 (was S$28)

Concha Y Toro Reservado Chardonnay S$15.90 (was S$30)

Table Mountain Shiraz S$15.90 (was S$27)

Libertas Cabernet Sauvignon S$15.90 (was S$27)

Zonin Prosecco 3 pack 187ml S$17.90 (was S$32)

Two Oceans Shiraz S$17.90 (was S$35)

Maison Castel Bordeaux Sauvignon Blanc S$18.90 (was S$44)

Nederburg Winemaster's Reserve Shiraz S$18.90 (was S$38)

Durbanville Hills Sauvignon Blanc S$19 (was S$39)

Mcguigan Black Label Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot S$19 (was S$35)

Gallo Family Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon S$19 (was S$32)

Gallo Family Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc S$19 (was S$32)

Gallo Family Vineyards-ChardonnayS$19 (was S$32)

Nederburg Winemaster's Reserve Sauvignon Blanc S$19 (was S$32)

Carlsberg Beer Can (24cans X 320ml) S$38.90 (was S$71)

Corona Beer Bottle (24btls X 355ml) S$63 (was S$87)

Como Bier Bottle (24btl x 330ml) S$58 (was S$90)

This is a sponsored content by Cellarbration.