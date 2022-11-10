SIA escorts passenger off SQ711 flight after he threatens & uses expletives on crew member

A passenger seen arguing with a Singapore Airlines (SIA) crew member on flight SQ711 on Tuesday, Nov. 8, was escorted off the plane by security.

The airline said on Nov. 9 the man was behaving in an unruly manner.

A video circulating on social media showed the man confronting a SIA crew member.

♬ original sound - user6163865113147 @simplyhappy777 On 8 Nov 2022, on sq711 landed at Singapore Terminal 2 from Bangok this crazy passenger threatened to push over the sq crew if he does not give him water. The seat belt sign is still on and he suppose to be seated. Wasted all the passenger time for the ground staff security to take him off the plane. #stomp

The passenger was seen berating the steward as he demanded for water.

The passenger alleged that he had been asking for water for "two hours".

The passenger could be heard using vulgar language and threatening to push the crew member over.

He could be heard swearing at the male crew member and telling him to "f**k off" and calling him a "f**king idiot".

The plane had just arrived in Singapore from Bangkok.

A security officer stepped in by the end of the video to escort the man off the plane.

The video's caption said the seat belt sign was still on at that time, and the outburst "wasted all the passengers' time" as they had to wait for security to remove the passenger from the plane.

Another video of incident

In another video of the incident, the passenger could be heard demanding for "mineral water" from two cabin crew and he even drew out the word "mineral".

He was also seen sitting on the ground, continuing to demand for water.

Finally, another passenger said, "Sit down. you child."

SIA response

In response to Mothership's queries, SIA said:

A Singapore Airlines passenger on board flight SQ711, which departed Bangkok for Singapore on Nov. 8, 2022, was behaving in an unruly manner during the meal service. After his multiple requests for alcohol, our cabin crew assessed the situation and politely declined to serve him alcohol to ensure the safety of the other customers on board the flight. The passenger also did not comply with safety instructions from the cabin crew, and caused annoyance and inconvenience to the other passengers on board. The passenger was handed over to the auxiliary police upon arrival at Singapore Changi Airport. The safety of our customers and staff is always our top priority. Singapore Airlines apologises to all customers on board the flight for the inconvenience caused by this incident.

Top photos via