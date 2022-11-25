Back

SIA flight from London to S'pore diverted to Frankfurt due to technical issue

Pilots made decision to divert plane due to cabin pressurisation issue.

Hannah Martens | November 25, 2022, 11:52 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight SQ317 from London to Singapore was diverted to Frankfurt, Germany, on Thursday, Nov. 24.

An SIA spokesperson confirmed that the flight was diverted to Frankfurt after take-off due to a technical issue.

The Airbus A380 aircraft was carrying 379 passengers and 27 crew.

The plane departed London before 7:20pm Singapore time.

The diversion occurred about 20 minutes into the flight.

Tweets about the plane making a diversion appeared online at 8:15pm Singapore time.

The pilots made the decision to divert to Frankfurt as a precautionary measure after detecting a cabin pressurisation issue, SIA said.

Footage shot by a passenger inside the plane showed the fuel dumping process in preparation for the landing in Germany.

Photographers on the ground also managed to capture footage of the fuel dumping.

The aircraft landed uneventfully at Frankfurt Airport at around 2pm (Frankfurt time).

It was subsequently grounded for repairs, SIA said.

The affected customers were assisted with hotel accommodations and meals.

A relief flight, SQ9326, was scheduled to depart Singapore at 8am (Singapore time) on Nov. 25 and will arrive in Frankfurt at 2:25pm (Frankfurt time).

The relief flight is expected to depart Frankfurt at 3:55pm (Frankfurt time) on Nov. 25 and arrive in Singapore at 11:05am on Saturday, Nov. 26.

The spokesperson said: "SIA sincerely apologises for the inconvenience this has caused. The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority".

Top photo via @booooookks Twitter & Flightradar24 Twitter

355,000 sqft facility with dog water park, outdoor heated pool for toddlers & more, to open in Jurong on Dec. 3

Time to bond with your kids and furkids.

November 25, 2022, 06:07 PM

Man, 48, finds key with Punggol flat address on it, uses it to steal S$9,796 worth of cash & valuables

Low crime doesn't mean no crime.

November 25, 2022, 05:22 PM

Up to 90% off games, figurines & consoles at Ubi warehouse sale over 2 weekends

Long queues expected.

November 25, 2022, 04:47 PM

Unpainted hump at Portsdown Road sends cars flying a la Vin Diesel movie about family

It has since been painted.

November 25, 2022, 04:39 PM

New indoor forest trail with over 20 animatronic dinosaurs opens at SAFRA Yishun

Dinoland.

November 25, 2022, 03:55 PM

S'pore public urged to donate another 150,000 pre-loved textbooks to hit 500,000 target

The books will benefit about 25,000 needy students.

November 25, 2022, 03:33 PM

7-Eleven launches cafe concept store at Jewel Changi Airport with sit-down area, pastries & finger food

Opens daily from 7am - 11pm.

November 25, 2022, 03:23 PM

Muhyiddin congratulates Anwar on becoming M'sia's PM, says Perikatan will stay in opposition

An about-turn.

November 25, 2022, 02:55 PM

S’pore man earns S$6,000 of free insurance coverage in 1 week by living life as normal

He accumulated S$46,333 coverage in total, including purchased insurance.

November 25, 2022, 02:00 PM

M'sia PM Anwar declares Monday, Nov. 28 a public holiday for M'sians

Anwar was sworn in as Malaysia's new PM yesterday, Nov. 24.

November 25, 2022, 01:36 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.