SIA blacklists passenger escorted off SQ711 for being disruptive on 2 flights in a row

The man who was escorted off Singapore Airlines (SIA) from Bangkok to Singapore on Nov. 8 repeated his disruptive behaviour on a flight bound for Copenhagen on Nov. 9.

For behaving in an unruly manner on the recent flights, SIA has blacklisted the passenger, the airline's spokesperson said.

Hit a cabin crew member on SQ352

According to the SIA spokesperson, the passenger was "initially issued a verbal warning on the ground immediately after his behaviour on SQ711" on Nov. 8.

"He agreed to behave appropriately and comply fully with our crew’s instructions for his connecting flight to Copenhagen, SQ352 which was scheduled to depart from Singapore to Copenhagen on 9 November", the rep added.

The passenger was then allowed to continue with his flight itinerary.

However, he was disruptive on the Copenhagen-bound flight.

In one instance, the passenger became aggressive and hit a cabin crew member.

"Our cabin crew managed to calm him down eventually and the remaining duration of the flight, as well as the disembarkation, proceeded uneventfully", the spokesperson added.

The cabin crew who was hit received medical attention and did not sustain any serious injuries.

Videos of SQ711 incident circulated online

Clips of the man's unruly behaviour circulated online after SQ711 landed in Singapore on Nov. 8.

In the videos, the man is seen speaking to a male cabin crew condescendingly as he demanded for water.

At one point, he can be heard telling the cabin crew to "f**k off" and calling him a "f**king idiot".

The passenger was subsequently escorted off the plane by security officers.

According to the rep, the SQ711’s crew assessed the situation and "politely declined" the man's "multiple requests for alcohol" during the flight for the safety of other passengers.

