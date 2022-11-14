Back

Shanmugam will attempt to break personal best deadlift of 105kg at Chong Pang Fitness Fiesta

He will be lifting more than 150 per cent of his body weight.

Andrew Koay | November 14, 2022, 11:17 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

K Shanmugam, a fitness enthusiast who happens to be Singapore's home affairs and law minister, has set his sights on breaking a record at an upcoming community event.

The Member of Parliament for Nee Soon GRC will look to better his personal best of a 105kg deadlift.

The attempt will be made at Chong Pang Fitness Fiesta 2022, set to take place on Nov. 27.

Open to the public, the event seeks to encourage more people to become healthier through exercise.

Shanmugam wrote in a Nov. 11 Facebook post that he would be attempting the lift to drum up interest in the event and hopefully get a few more residents to take up.

"I've been training with David for three years now (with breaks in between, because of Covid)," wrote Shanmugam, referring to his personal trainer.

"Have focused on strength training."

Chong Pang Fitness Fiesta

Chong Pang Fitness Fiesta 2022 — organised in Shanmugam's ward in Nee Soon GRC — will feature an adult and children categories with 20 stations each.

Those aged 18 and above can compete in the adult's category, while those aged six to 17 can compete in the children's category.

Participants will need to complete 15 out of the 20 stations in order to redeem a sports pack worth S$15.

Registration is S$5 per person; more information can be found here. Free isotonic/ sport drinks will be available.

For safety reasons, the event is limited to 500 people.

Shanmugam has posted regularly about his fitness exploits on social media.

His personal best of 105kg amounts to 150 per cent of his body weight.

Top image from K Shanmugam's Facebook

Republic Poly student buys food, sends elderly commuter home & visits him 2 days later

She was recognised for her initiative and kind act.

November 14, 2022, 02:40 AM

65 places in S'pore where you can watch FIFA World Cup 2022 live matches for free

Ole ole ole ole.

November 14, 2022, 01:24 AM

Anwar vows not to take a salary if he becomes M'sia prime minister

Making a promise.

November 14, 2022, 12:26 AM

Primary 6 student authors children’s book inspired by dragonflies at Labrador while juggling PSLE

Teachers from the Art, English and Science departments planned the project.

November 13, 2022, 01:15 PM

Do home remedies really work? Dermatologist busts common myths about eczema & effective therapies

Read this before you decide to try a bleach bath.

November 13, 2022, 11:17 AM

S'pore couple carries out wedding tea ceremony at Assisi Hospice to fulfil terminally ill father's wish

The bride's father died on the night after his wish was fulfilled.

November 13, 2022, 10:39 AM

US Democrats projected to keep control of the Senate

Victory in Nevada.

November 13, 2022, 10:35 AM

POV: What getting home on public transport is like for a person with autism & a caregiver

Taking the bus or MRT is second nature to many of us, but the experience is quite different for caregivers and persons with autism. In this photo essay, they share more about the joys and challenges on a typical day out.

November 13, 2022, 10:29 AM

Qatar World Cup ambassador's interview halted after calling homosexuality 'damage in the mind'

Qatar's World Cup chief Nasser Al Khater assured that "everybody is welcome" as long as people "respect [their] culture".

November 13, 2022, 01:50 AM

Man fined S$2,000 for posing as teenage girl & duping 2 men by offering sex for money

He had offered sexual services but stopped communicating with them after receiving the money.

November 13, 2022, 12:59 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.