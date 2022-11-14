Shanmugam will attempt to break personal best deadlift of 105kg at Chong Pang Fitness Fiesta

K Shanmugam, a fitness enthusiast who happens to be Singapore's home affairs and law minister, has set his sights on breaking a record at an upcoming community event.

The Member of Parliament for Nee Soon GRC will look to better his personal best of a 105kg deadlift.

The attempt will be made at Chong Pang Fitness Fiesta 2022, set to take place on Nov. 27.

Open to the public, the event seeks to encourage more people to become healthier through exercise.

Shanmugam wrote in a Nov. 11 Facebook post that he would be attempting the lift to drum up interest in the event and hopefully get a few more residents to take up.

"I've been training with David for three years now (with breaks in between, because of Covid)," wrote Shanmugam, referring to his personal trainer.

"Have focused on strength training."

Chong Pang Fitness Fiesta

Chong Pang Fitness Fiesta 2022 — organised in Shanmugam's ward in Nee Soon GRC — will feature an adult and children categories with 20 stations each.

Those aged 18 and above can compete in the adult's category, while those aged six to 17 can compete in the children's category.

Participants will need to complete 15 out of the 20 stations in order to redeem a sports pack worth S$15.

Registration is S$5 per person; more information can be found here. Free isotonic/ sport drinks will be available.

For safety reasons, the event is limited to 500 people.

Shanmugam has posted regularly about his fitness exploits on social media.

His personal best of 105kg amounts to 150 per cent of his body weight.

Top image from K Shanmugam's Facebook