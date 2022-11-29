Ice Age's Scrat look-alike spotted in S'pore

Someone with keen eyes uploaded a photo of a peculiar-looking animal on Facebook group, Singapore Wildlife Sighting, recently.

Here's how it looks:

"Is this a type of squirrel?" she asked.

That's perhaps the same question you have after seeing the photo of this animal which resembles a rat and a squirrel.

Squirrel?

The photo got other wildlife lovers curious and sparked some interesting discussion in the comment section.

Some of them hilariously pointed out how the animal looks a lot like Scrat, the squirrel from popular movie franchise Ice Age.

Seasoned nature guide Ivan Kwan revealed the answer in the comment section: It is actually a common treeshrew.

Nope, not a squirrel.

About Common treeshew

The Common treeshrew is a small mammal that is often found in southern Thailand, peninsular Malaysia, Singapore and the islands of Bintan and Batam.

They are usually active during the day, either on the forest floor or amongst low vegetation and fallen branches.

Its diet consists of insects, fallen fruits and sometimes lizards.

Here's a fun fact about the Common treeshrew: They actually share similarities with the primates, in the skeleton and some organs.

Top photo from Facebook/Singapore Wildlife Sighting and Heroes Wiki