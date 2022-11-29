Back

Ice Age's Scrat look-alike spotted in S'pore

This fellow was not looking for acorns.

Hannah Martens | November 29, 2022, 06:42 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Someone with keen eyes uploaded a photo of a peculiar-looking animal on Facebook group, Singapore Wildlife Sighting, recently.

Here's how it looks:

Photo by Karen Dias Chavet via Singapore Wildlife Sighting.

"Is this a type of squirrel?" she asked.

That's perhaps the same question you have after seeing the photo of this animal which resembles a rat and a squirrel.

Squirrel?

The photo got other wildlife lovers curious and sparked some interesting discussion in the comment section.

Some of them hilariously pointed out how the animal looks a lot like Scrat, the squirrel from popular movie franchise Ice Age.

   

Seasoned nature guide Ivan Kwan revealed the answer in the comment section: It is actually a common treeshrew.

Nope, not a squirrel.

About Common treeshew

The Common treeshrew is a small mammal that is often found in southern Thailand, peninsular Malaysia, Singapore and the islands of Bintan and Batam.

They are usually active during the day, either on the forest floor or amongst low vegetation and fallen branches.

Its diet consists of insects, fallen fruits and sometimes lizards.

Here's a fun fact about the Common treeshrew: They actually share similarities with the primates, in the skeleton and some organs.

Top photo from Facebook/Singapore Wildlife Sighting and Heroes Wiki

Gen Z & Millennials in S'pore aspire to retire by 58 on average: OCBC survey

Market uncertainty, inflation and rising interest rates contribute to a drop in the Financial Wellness Index.

November 29, 2022, 06:42 PM

Students in this ITE programme get paid while studying & working in their chosen industry

Get your foot in the door at companies or industries you’re hoping to join.

November 29, 2022, 06:31 PM

4 hours a day spent taking care of plants in Tampines 'Jumanji' flat

Talk of the estate over the past 10 years or so.

November 29, 2022, 06:18 PM

S'pore officially decriminalises sex between men, safeguards traditional definition of marriage

WP MPs Gerald Giam & Dennis Tan, and Nominated MP Hoon Hian Teck were the only three to vote against repeal.

November 29, 2022, 06:18 PM

Boy, 5, requires surgery on right eye after falling head-first on metal barrier at Changi Airport T3

The parents felt guilty for what happened and suggested to change the metal barrier to retractable queue stands.

November 29, 2022, 06:05 PM

Rare Hokkien foods from S$2, exhibition & cultural performances at Telok Ayer from Dec. 2 to 4, 2022

You might just pick up Hokkien phrases beyond ‘Jiak ba buay?’ too.

November 29, 2022, 05:59 PM

Eggslut opening 2nd S'pore outlet at Suntec City on Dec. 1, 2022

Oh, how do you like your eggs done?

November 29, 2022, 05:42 PM

Youth festival at Somerset kicks off holiday season with exciting activities like free parkour workshops & live shows till Dec. 18

There are also art exhibitions, projects centred around mental wellness, and more.

November 29, 2022, 05:30 PM

Faishal Ibrahim reassures Malay Muslim community that despite 377A repeal, govt won't change position on marriage, family

Faishal Ibrahim said it was important not to risk straining the communal ties that have been built up over the years.

November 29, 2022, 04:48 PM

Protests in China over 'zero Covid' policy spreads to Hong Kong

Virus might not be spreading but protests are.

November 29, 2022, 04:12 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.