Scoot: 'Unruly' passengers who refused to fasten seatbelts escorted off flight for investigations

Investigations are ongoing.

Mandy How | November 15, 2022, 09:57 PM

A Scoot flight had problems landing at Changi Airport after passengers failed to follow landing instructions.

Footage of the incident by a Singaporean passenger on the same plane has been watched 1.6 million times on TikTok since it was uploaded on Nov. 14.

In the interest of flight safety

In response to queries from Mothership, Scoot confirmed that the incident had occurred on board flight TR285, which was flying to Singapore from Bali on Nov. 14, 2022.

"Due to unruly behaviour by a group of passengers, including the refusal to fasten seatbelts during descent, our captain discontinued the approach into Singapore in the interest of flight safety," the statement read.

The flight eventually landed safely at Changi Airport on its second approach, whereupon the passengers were escorted off the aircraft by airport authorities for further investigation.

When asked about the possible consequences these passengers might face, a spokesperson for the airline simply said that they will continue to work with the relevant authorities and provide the necessary support.

Scoot explained: "For the safety of passengers during flight, all passengers are required to be seated and to have their seatbelts securely fastened for take-off and landing, or until the seatbelt sign has been turned off."

It added that it will take "appropriate actions" against any passenger who may risk the safety of its staff or customers.

Besides apologising for the inconveniences caused, Scoot also encouraged members of the public to refrain from "undue speculations" as investigations are still ongoing.

