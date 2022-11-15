Back

Scoot flight from Bali to S'pore couldn't land because passengers didn't fasten seatbelt securely

Mandy How | November 15, 2022, 09:06 PM

You'll know just how seriously Singapore takes its aviation security if you've seen a Nov. 14 TikTok by Singaporean photographer Audi Khalid, showing what happens when plane passengers fail to follow landing instructions.

The aircraft was flying in to Singapore from Bali, according to the video's caption.

Audi's video, which is under two minutes long, has gathered 1.6 million views on the social media platform.

What happened

The clip starts with the captain announcing that the plane has discontinued its approach to Changi Airport.

The reason for the turnaround is because the captain had been informed that there are passengers who are not yet seated with their seatbelts securely fastened.

"We are legally not able to land an aircraft if the cabin isn't secured," he continued.

The plane then went in for its second approach, with the captain explaining that the airport police would have to get involved to take "necessary action" if the aircraft missed this approach as well.

He then reminded all passengers to remain seated with their seatbelts securely fastened.

Upon landing, however, the passengers were informed that the authorities will be boarding the plane.

Disembarkation will only commence when clearance has been given, the announcement added.

Audi then filmed the auxiliary police walking down the aisle, followed by a trail of curious stares from other passengers.

The officers were seen talking to some crew members, and a mother carrying a child was subsequently escorted off the carrier.

The captain reassured everyone that it was just protocol to ensure the safety of both the passengers and crew members.

After reaching the airport, the TikTok user managed to capture a scene of a man surrounded a member of the auxiliary police, several other police officers, and what appeared to be an airport or airline staff.

