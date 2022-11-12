Back

SBS bus captain shelters alighting passengers in heavy rain at Tampines

Heartwarming.

Fasiha Nazren | November 12, 2022, 04:49 PM

If you need something to warm your heart on this rainy Saturday, this story is for you.

There was a heavy downpour on Nov. 12 when an SBS bus captain of bus service 292 was seen going the extra mile to shelter his alighting passengers.

Mothership reader Shaheera Effendi witnessed the heartening scene at a bus stop in Tampines.

According to Shaheera, she had alighted from another bus at around 2:25pm when she saw the random act of kindness.

Photo courtesy of Shaheera Effendi.

Photo courtesy of Shaheera Effendi.

"He was holding an umbrella to shelter the passengers alighting the bus. Kudos to the bus driver for the kind gesture," she said.

Top image courtesy of Shaheera Effendi.

