SBS bus captain, 57, punched in the face after telling passenger to put on his mask

On Nov. 13, an SBS Transit bus captain was punched in the face after warning a passenger to put on a mask while on the bus.

He sustained injuries on his face, including a possible nose fracture.

The assault

SBS Transit announced on its Facebook page that a bus captain of service 154 was physically assaulted while on the job.

"He had told a passenger to don a mask for the safety of other passengers onboard but to his shock, received a punch to his face," the company said about the incident.

NTUC Assistant Secretary-General and National Transport Workers’ Union Executive Secretary, Melvin Yong, said on his Facebook page that the assailant boarded the bus at a bus stop along Sims Avenue near Geylang Serai and was not wearing a mask.

The bus captain, who goes by the name Adip, informed the commuter that he needed to wear a mask on public transport.

However, the commuter refused.

Just as Adip was reporting the incident to the operations centre, a commuter came forward to inform him that the man had decided to put on his mask.

So, he continued on the journey.

When the bus arrived at the bus interchange, the man approached the bus captain and punched him in the face.

Passengers restrained him

Two commuters who were on board the bus, stepped forward to restrain the assailant until the police arrived and arrested him.

In response to Mothership queries, the Singapore Police Force said they were alerted to a case of alleged assault on board a bus at 409 Eunos Road 2 on Nov. 13, at 7:04pm.

A 65-year-old man was arrested in relation to the case and the 57-year-old male bus captain was conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Doesn't condone such violence

Adip received medical treatment at Changi General Hospital and is now resting at home, said SBS.

Yong said that he has multiple facial injuries including a suspected fracture of his nasal bone after the assault.

SBS said that they were angered by "such acts of violence against our bus captains which cannot be condoned and must be stopped".

They added that cases like this will not be taken lightly and they will "pursue all avenues to ensure that justice is served".

"This includes fully supporting any of our staff who wishes to file for civil action including undertaking the full legal bill," SBS added.

Yong, who also visited the bus captain with other union leaders, said he assured Adip that the union will be working closely with SBS Transit to take care of his medical expenses and medical leave.

Yong added: "NTWU strongly condemns any acts of violence and crime against our public transport workers. Such acts cannot be tolerated and the Union will work closely with the police to ensure that the assailants face the full force of the law."

