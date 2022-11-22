Back

RSAF lieutenant-colonel, 45, allegedly trespassed into NTU dorm to molest woman, 21

The act was supposedly committed on Nov. 13.

Matthias Ang | November 22, 2022, 06:04 PM

Events

A lieutenant colonel from the Republic of Singapore Air Force, Neo Aik Chiao, 45, has been suspended from all military duties by the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).

Neo was charged on Nov. 15 with two counts of criminal trespass and one count of molestation, The Straits Times reported.

A RSAF publication from January 2008, which is available online, showed that Neo had been a Chinook pilot.

He had allegedly trespassed into a dormitory in NTU and molested a 21-year-old woman.

The victim cannot be named due to a gag order.

In response to queries by the media, the SAF said:

"The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) holds its service personnel to high standards of discipline and integrity. Service personnel who commit offences will be dealt with in accordance with the law. Those convicted of serious offences may be discharged from regular service.

Lieutenant Colonel Neo Aik Chiao has been suspended from all duties by the SAF. As court proceedings are ongoing, MINDEF/SAF is unable to comment further on the case at this juncture. We will carefully assess the eventual findings before deciding on further appropriate actions."

Supposedly molested the victim on Nov. 13

According to charge sheets seen by Mothership, Neo had supposedly trespassed into the dormitory rooms of two women, aged 18 and 21, at about 2am on Nov. 13.

He allegedly molested the 21-year-old by touching her left thigh.

How he entered the rooms was not stated in the documents.

A spokesperson from NTU was further quoted by ST as saying that the police were immediately called to the scene:

"Keeping our students safe is our top priority, and we take trespassing very seriously.

The police were immediately called to the scene, and the university provided support to the affected students when the incident happened. Security patrols have been stepped up."

Neo will return to court on Nov. 29.

If he is found guilty of molestation, he can be jailed up to two years, or fined, or caned, or be subjected to any combination of the three punishments.

Should he be found guilty of criminal trespass, he can jailed up to three months, or fined up to S$1,500, or be subjected to both.

Top photo via NTU News

