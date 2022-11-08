Back

Diner in S'pore complains S$1.90 for rice, sardine & curry veg cai png expensive

The complainant was slammed for complaining.

Belmont Lay | November 08, 2022, 07:08 PM

A diner in Singapore has been told to go fly a kite after he posted on Facebook to complain that he paid S$1.90 for economy rice consisting of rice, sardine, and curry vegetables.

His Nov. 6 post was put up on the Eat Wherever You Are Facebook group which is mainly for Malaysians to share about their meals.

The loose translation of the diner's caption in Chinese read: "Walao, got a piece of sardine, curry vegetables, and and the boss charged me S$1.90. So expensive."

His #SG hashtag indicated that the cai png was bought for consumption in Singapore.

The post received close to 1,000 reactions in two days and more than 400 comments -- mostly to tell the diner to get a life.

Responses

In response to the diner's complaint, many of those who commented retorted that the diner has no right to complain.

As the Facebook group consisted of many Malaysians, many of them said a similar meal back home will cost about RM7.50 (S$2.22) now.

Many also requested the complainant cook a meal for himself to save him the trouble of complaining.

The suggestion was for the complainant to cook whatever ingredients he can buy for S$1.90.

Others simply said he should not eat at all to save money.

Sarcastic comments

As many of the comments were in Chinese and sounded curt as they were quite short and to the point, some were likely to have sarcasm embedded in them.

One commenter, on the surface, agreed with the complainant and said the S$1.90 price was indeed expensive -- and added that 90 cents would have been more worth it.

However, it was difficult to ascertain if the comment was meant to be serious or fringe comedy.

A few responses simply asked the complainant to reveal the location where the food was bought, but it could also be interpreted as wanting to find out where to get such a cheap meal in Singapore these days.

Another commenter took the more direct route and said the sardine alone should cost S$1.50, the vegetable S$1, and the rice S$0.80, for a total of S$3.30.

Others reacted more forcefully and launched ad hominem attacks.

As the complainant's Chinese surname was publicly available, one commenter simply said he is lucky not to share the same surname as the diner, implying it is embarrassing to even be associated in any way to such a complainant.

Others who were more constructive said such meals these days usually require the diner to make a minimum order of S$2.50 and that the business still needs to turn a profit from the S$1.90 charged.

