Republic Poly student buys food, sends elderly commuter home & visits him 2 days later

A Republic Polytechnic student, Phoebe Lim, was recently awarded the Caring Commuter Award.

Lim had noticed an elderly commuter with mobility issues and took the initiative to find him a wheelchair.

She did not just stop at that but went above and beyond.

Lim accompanied the elderly commuter home and bought him food along the way as she was worried about him.

The student also visited the elderly man two days later to ensure he was alright, a LinkedIn post by Republic Polytechnic shared.

With that, Lim won the Caring Commuter Award for showing exceptional kindness towards a stranger in need.

The school also lauded her as a role model in the post.

The Caring Commuter Award was launched in 2019 to promote acts of care among commuters.

The number for nominations for this award doubled the number received in 2021.

A total of 65 nominations were received this year and eight commuters were awarded for their kind acts.

Top image via Public Transport Council.