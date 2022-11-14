Back

Republic Poly student buys food, sends elderly commuter home & visits him 2 days later

She was recognised for her initiative and kind act.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 14, 2022, 02:40 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A Republic Polytechnic student, Phoebe Lim, was recently awarded the Caring Commuter Award.

Lim had noticed an elderly commuter with mobility issues and took the initiative to find him a wheelchair.

She did not just stop at that but went above and beyond.

Lim accompanied the elderly commuter home and bought him food along the way as she was worried about him.

The student also visited the elderly man two days later to ensure he was alright, a LinkedIn post by Republic Polytechnic shared.

With that, Lim won the Caring Commuter Award for showing exceptional kindness towards a stranger in need.

Photo by Public Transport Council.

The school also lauded her as a role model in the post.

The Caring Commuter Award was launched in 2019 to promote acts of care among commuters.

The number for nominations for this award doubled the number received in 2021.

A total of 65 nominations were received this year and eight commuters were awarded for their kind acts.

Top image via Public Transport Council.

No S'poreans hurt in Turkey blast so far: MFA

The death toll has risen to eight.

November 14, 2022, 03:22 PM

S'porean man, 40, injured after falling through rotting boardwalk in Penang

He sustained superficial injuries on his legs and sprained his arm.

November 14, 2022, 02:42 PM

Clifford Centre in CBD closing by Dec. 2022 to be refurbished, F&B tenants leaving

No more cheap kopi and toast in CBD.

November 14, 2022, 01:19 PM

4 teens, aged 13-14, arrested over vandalism of Punggol multi-storey car park & fitness corner

Investigations are ongoing.

November 14, 2022, 01:19 PM

A murder of crows harass & attack juvenile Black-winged kite at Gardens by the Bay

Rude.

November 14, 2022, 12:52 PM

Shanmugam will attempt to break personal best deadlift of 105kg at Chong Pang Fitness Fiesta

He will be lifting more than 150 per cent of his body weight.

November 14, 2022, 11:17 AM

65 places in S'pore where you can watch FIFA World Cup 2022 live matches for free

Ole ole ole ole.

November 14, 2022, 01:24 AM

Anwar vows not to take a salary if he becomes M'sia prime minister

Making a promise.

November 14, 2022, 12:26 AM

Primary 6 student authors children’s book inspired by dragonflies at Labrador while juggling PSLE

Teachers from the Art, English and Science departments planned the project.

November 13, 2022, 01:15 PM

Do home remedies really work? Dermatologist busts common myths about eczema & effective therapies

Read this before you decide to try a bleach bath.

November 13, 2022, 11:17 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.