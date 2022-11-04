Qatar World Cup may allow rainbow flags, peaceful protests

Fans heading to the Qatar World Cup that starts on Nov. 20, 2022 may be able to display rainbow flags and stage peaceful protests without being detained, even though such behaviour goes against the country's laws and customs.

The organisers of the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 created a presentation that detailed policing procedures for security officials and law enforcement.

This presentation was seen by Bloomberg, which outlines the guidelines to help direct security personnel on ensuring the tournaments' safety and security.

According to Bloomberg, the policies outlined in the presentation guide security officials and police officers to exercise "less intervention, more mediation" and practice "leniency towards behaviours that do not threaten physical integrity or property".

Specifically, security personnel are not to approach, detain or prosecute people who display rainbow flags, a global symbol of LGBTQ+ pride.

They are also not to disrupt fans marching and chanting in the streets and to leave protesters alone unless they create a "security issue".

These guidelines in the presentation align with the Safety and Security Operations Committee consisting of officials from FIFA and the Qatar Ministry of Interior.

However, these guidelines are not set in stone and can change before the World Cup starts.

A change in policy

If implemented, this signifies a shift in policy for Qatar.

The Qatari government previously pledged to welcome all visitors despite sexual orientation as long as they abide by the country's strict rules on public displays of affection, including heterosexual couples.

In addition, the government has faced numerous criticisms about its policies that limit women's and LGBTQ+ rights.

While the presentation allows for the display of the rainbow flags, security officers can still take them away from fans to protect them from being attacked.

Other guidelines highlighted in the presentation

The presentation detailed a four-tier category of offenders with penalties spanning:

No action

A warning

A fine

Prosecution

Fans who had a little too much to drink can find themselves placed in a time-out in "sobering tents" but will not face legal action unless they have been driving or committing other offences while intoxicated.

When it comes to stripping, the presentations says "spectators taking clothes off to reveal intimate body parts may be asked to put the clothing back on".

There is also an online portal for reporting human rights grievances.

To protect women, The document outlines measures for them to be able to receive reproductive care regardless of their marital status.

It states that "law enforcement can only get involved if there is a suspicion of sexual violence or abuse against the woman".

Qatari law forbids premarital sex, and women who bear children out of wedlock can face imprisonment.

A spokesperson for FIFA and a representative for the Qatar government declined to comment, it was reported.

Even more security measures in place

UK officials have deployed extra police officers to Qatar -- for the first time ever at an international event -- to help "deconflict" situations over fears and concerns of England fans unwittingly provoking police due to their actions and cultural differences.

According to The Guardian, the British police will send "supporter engagement officers" (SEOs) to monitor the English fans' behaviour, which could likely be seen as problematic even if legal.

These SEOs will be amongst the thousands of officers from the Turkish national police and police officials from Pakistan.

The World Cup is the one of the biggest and most-watched sporting events.

The last World Cup, which was held in Russia in 2018, drew 3.6 billion television and online viewers.

Photo from Wikipedia/ Google Maps