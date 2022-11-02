One Punggol Hawker Centre opens with 34 stalls & 700 seats

Punggol residents finally have a precious, no-frills option for hawker centre dining.

The One Punggol Hawker Centre is finally in operation.

It is managed by Timbre Group, which also runs the Yishun Park Food Centre, and is accessible by Sam Kee LRT station.

A total of 34 stalls will be available when the hawker centre is fully functioning, with more than 700 seats.

Some of the stalls start business from as early as 7am.

Prices of dishes start from S$3.50, such as mee rebus, and can go up to S$7 or more.

Some of the stalls include:

Uncle Penyet,

Zi Jia Yong Tau Foo,

No. 25 Minced Meat Noodle,

Kwang Kee Teochew Fish Porridge,

“Lao Di Fang” The Usual Place by Jiaocai Seafood,

Eng Kee Chicken Wings,

Amoy Ban Mian,

Happy Pot,

Guo Qin Noodle,

Souperb,

Fei Zhuang Yuan Herbal Bak Kut Teh,

Changi Village Fried Hokkien Mee,

Rendang Nation,

Ci En Vegetarian,

Hi Leskmi Whampoa Nasi Lemak

75 Ah Balling Peanut Soup

As the hawker centre is still in its soft launch phase, the venue might not be fully open yet.

