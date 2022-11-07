Back

NEA issues heavy rain warning on Nov. 7, possible risk of flash floods

Go home and about safe.

Hannah Martens | November 07, 2022, 06:23 PM

Thunderstorms and heavy downpours occurred over many parts of Singapore on Nov. 7, 2022.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) issued a heavy rain warning at 5:02pm in response to heavy rains.

Moderate to heavy thundery showers with gusty wind are expected to continue over many areas of Singapore between 5:30pm and 6pm, NEA said in a tweet.

NEA also highlighted that national water agency PUB stated that flash floods may occur.

On PUB’s Facebook page, areas that are at risk of flash floods were provided.

As of Nov. 7, 2022, at 6:03pm, these locations are highlighted to be at risk of flooding:

  • Telok Kurau [5:30pm]

  • Lor 2 Toa Payoh [5:12pm]

  • Wan Tho Ave [5:13pm]

  • Mt Vernon Rd [5:12pm]

  • Sg Tongkang [5:09pm]

  • Puay Hee Ave/ Siak Kew Ave [5:07pm]

  • Macpherson Rd/ Playfair Rd [5:01pm]

  • Happy Ave North [5:02pm]

The public are advised to avoid these areas for at least the next one hour.

Follow PUB on Telegram, Twitter or Facebook for more flood risk warnings and updates.

Photo by Hannah Martens

