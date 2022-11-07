NEA issues heavy rain warning on Nov. 7, possible risk of flash floods

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Thunderstorms and heavy downpours occurred over many parts of Singapore on Nov. 7, 2022.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) issued a heavy rain warning at 5:02pm in response to heavy rains.

Heavy rain warning - Moderate to heavy thundery showers with gusty wind are expected to continue over many areas of Singapore between 5.30pm and 6.00pm. PUB says flash floods may occur in the event of heavy rain. — NEA (@NEAsg) November 7, 2022

Moderate to heavy thundery showers with gusty wind are expected to continue over many areas of Singapore between 5:30pm and 6pm, NEA said in a tweet.

NEA also highlighted that national water agency PUB stated that flash floods may occur.

On PUB’s Facebook page, areas that are at risk of flash floods were provided.

As of Nov. 7, 2022, at 6:03pm, these locations are highlighted to be at risk of flooding:

Telok Kurau [5:30pm]

Lor 2 Toa Payoh [5:12pm]

Wan Tho Ave [5:13pm]

Mt Vernon Rd [5:12pm]

Sg Tongkang [5:09pm]

Puay Hee Ave/ Siak Kew Ave [5:07pm]

Macpherson Rd/ Playfair Rd [5:01pm]

Happy Ave North [5:02pm]

The public are advised to avoid these areas for at least the next one hour.

Photo by Hannah Martens