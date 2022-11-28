PSP calls for national referendum on definition of marriage, supports 377A repeal: Hazel Poa

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has called for a national referendum to decide how the country should move forward in regard to the definition of marriage after the repeal of section 377A of the penal code.

"Many Singaporeans are concerned about the effect such a repeal will have on the institution of marriage," said non-constituency member of Parliament (NCMP) Hazel Poa on Nov. 28.

National referendum

"[A referendum] will allow the many Singaporeans who have expressed concerns to have a say in this matter," Poa said.

However, Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and 4G leader Lawrence Wong had said previously in an interview with CNA on Aug. 22 that the constitution states that "a referendum is required only when sovereignty is at stake".

Wong noted that there is only one referendum in Singapore’s history, on the merger with Malaya.

Wong added that "for those who think that having a referendum will provide resolution and make things better, that may not necessarily happen. In fact, it may well have the opposite effect".

PSP was split on the repeal

Poa outlined how the party had deliberated on whether to support the repeal of the anti-gay law citing a previous exchange she'd had in Parliament with Minister for Law and Home Affairs K. Shanmugam over "two different views within PSP" and likening the situation to that of Singaporean society as a whole.

"Whilst there is a big group that does not feel very strongly about this issue, there is also a significant group that holds very strong, and opposing, views, and they are not easily persuaded."

Arriving at a compromise

She said that PSP had held "rounds of lengthy discussions" in order to arrive at "common ground", eventually culminating in the party's decision to support the repeal.

"We recognised the unfairness of 377A on the gay community, but we also recognised the fears of many on the subsequent effect on families, and the difficulties they faced in reconciling with their religious beliefs," said Poa.

"Our concern is again whether this issue would damage social harmony in Singapore, which is something that we value."

The anti-repeal faction within the party eventually recognised that 377A was unenforceable, allowing the PSP to throw their support behind the government's motion.

"In any society, contentious issues will always arise. Recognising that no one single person can have his way all the time, and that taking turns to compromise is part and parcel of democracy," said Poa.

She added that the ability to arrive at a compromise didn't represent weakness but instead denoted "maturity, resilience, and community spirit".

PSP NCMP Leong Mun Wai did not speak in the 377a debate.

Top image from MCI's YouTube Channel