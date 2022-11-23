98.4% of 2022 PSLE candidates eligible for secondary school courses

The results for the 2022 Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) were released today (Nov. 23).

According to a joint press release by the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examination & Assessment Board (SEAB), the course eligibility of the 2022 primary six cohort is comparable to that of last year's.

The 2021 cohort was the first to sit for the PSLE under the Achievement Level (AL) scoring system.

98.4 per cent suitable for secondary school

A total of 37,095 candidates sat for the PSLE this year.

The press release shared that 98.4 per cent of the cohort are suitable for secondary school courses.

Here's a quick breakdown:

Express: 68.4 per cent

Normal (Academic) [N(A)]: 18.7 per cent

Normal (Technical) [N(T)]: 11.3 per cent

The remaining students may choose to reattempt the PSLE next year.

Alternatively, these students can benefit from customised programmes with a more experiential and hands-on learning approach from schools like Assumption Pathway School (APS) and NorthLight School (NLS).

Subject-based banding

Under the subject-based banding, students in the N(A) and N(T) courses will be able to take certain subjects at a more demanding level from secondary one based on their AL scores for individual PSLE subjects.

About 62 per cent of the students in the 2022 primary six cohort that are eligible for N(A) and N(T) courses are assessed to be suitable to take at least one subject at a more demanding level as they progress to secondary school.

Secondary one posting exercise

Those eligible for secondary school courses will be given the S1 Option Form together with their PSLE results, which will provide key information regarding the submission of school choices.

They will be given a unique S1 Personal Identification Number to access the Secondary 1 Internet System (S1-IS), where students can submit their school choices online.

The S1-IS will be accessible from Nov. 23 at 11:30am till Nov. 29 at 3pm.

Submissions can only be made through MOE's S1 Posting website.

S1 posting results from Dec. 21

The S1 posting results will be released between Dec. 21 and 23.

It can be accessed through:

SMS via a local mobile number provided by the applicant during the application process

S1-IS using the student's birth certificate number/FIN, along with the S1 PIN

the student's primary school

Students do not need to report to their posted secondary schools upon receiving the results.

Students should refer to their posted school's respective website for more information such as reporting details, booklist, and purchase of books and uniforms.

Parents who are on Parents Gateway will also receive instructions from the posted schools from the afternoon the S1 posting results are released.

Top image from MOE.