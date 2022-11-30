Back

Pritam Singh wasn't angry at He Ting Ru's 377A speech, he just needed a toilet break, he clarified

When a man's gotta go, a man's gotta go.

Belmont Lay | November 30, 2022, 02:17 PM

Events

Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh has responded to false claims and mischaracterisations circulating on the internet that he stormed out of Parliament on Nov. 29 at the conclusion of his fellow MP's He Ting Ru's 377A speech.

One video circulating online was edited to cast aspersions on the WP leader's actions, as he appeared to stand up quickly to walk out of the chambers in a haste.

The video further highlighted the reactions of the People's Action Party MPs in response to Singh's sudden departure from his seat.

@gongsimisg What did He Ting Ru say that made Pritam so angry? 🤨🤨 #fypsg #sgtiktok #sgpolitics #pritamsingh #parliamentsg ♬ original sound - Gong Simi Singapore

Singh's bulky frame added to the spectacle, as he was seen walking swiftly, which made his departure harder to ignore.

Singh clarifies

The air was cleared up after Singh responded to a comment on his Facebook post that showed the WP MPs gathered in Parliament.

Singh, when asked why he stormed out, replied:

toilet break! After thumping on my arm rest loudly in approval of MP He Ting Ru’s speech. MP Jessica Tan was also startled! I must add I apologised to her after she told me!

The sound that emanated from Singh's hasty departure was clarified as him having thumped his armrest in approval.

TikTok edited to cut out thumbs up sign

The TikTok that made the rounds online, having been viewed more than 573,000 times in less than a day, edited out a crucial bit where Singh was seen giving a thumbs up sign in approval of He's speech just as he was going out of the video's frame.

A fuller sequence of events can be viewed in another TikTok.

@mothershipsg wah I hear already hand pain #tiktoksg #sgnews ♬ original sound - Mothership.sg

He's speech can be viewed here:

Top photo via Parliament

