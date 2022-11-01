Back

Old Chang Kee S'pore now selling popcorn squid with paprika for S$4

Eat until you're blur like sotong.

Fasiha Nazren | November 01, 2022, 10:39 AM

If you're a big fan of Old Chang Kee's Sotong Head OnStik or Sotong Wing OnStik, this should be up your alley.

The local snack chain has brought back one of its seasonal snack offerings, the Popcorn Squid with Paprika Powder.

It is essentially crispy squid fried till golden brown and seasoned in paprika powder.

A bag of popcorn squid costs S$4.

It will be available at all Old Chang Kee outlets from Nov. 1, 2022, while stocks last.

Top image from @lapolagi on Instagram.

