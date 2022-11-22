Police officer charged for allegedly receiving S$32,500 in bribes & helping suspects evade authorities

A 45-year-old police officer, Poo Tze Chiang, has been charged for allegedly receiving S$32,500 in bribes and obstructing the course of justice.

Supposedly received the bribes from two people under police investigation

According to a press release by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB), between 2019 and 2020, Poo had supposedly received the money over seven occasions in the form of cash and loans, from two individuals named Cordell Chan Yuen Kwang and Wang Huate.

The money was allegedly inducement for Poo to provide information and assistance to Chan and Wang regarding police investigations against them.

CPIB highlighted that on one occasion in September 2019, a 51-year-old man, Ng Chuan Seng, had supposedly aided Chan and Wang to give Poo a red packet containing S$2,000 in cash.

On another occasion on Feb. 22, 2020, Poo received S$20,000 in cash from Wang, according to charge sheets seen by Mothership.

Allegedly helped the two suspects evade the police

In addition, Poo allegedly informed Chan that Wang would be detained if Wang reported for bail on Aug. 5, 2020, CPIB further stated.

While Poo was at a void deck in the Bukit Batok vicinity, Poo was also alleged to have flashed his police warrant card at two other officers patrolling in the area, so that they would not conduct any checks on Chan and Wang who were with Poo.

In another instance on Nov. 25, 2020, in the same Bukit Batok vicinity, Poo supposedly informed Chan that he had spotted a colleague’s car and that Chan should head to a nearby coffeeshop.

Faces 10 charges in total

Poo faces a total of 10 charges: seven for corruption and three for obstruction of justice.

As for Ng, he has also been charged with one count of corruption for allegedly passing the red packet to Poo.

If Poo is convicted of corruption, he can be fined up to S$100,000, or jailed up to five years, or be subjected to both.

Should he be convicted of obstruction of justice, he faces up to seven years in jail, a fine, or both.

Top photo by Mothership