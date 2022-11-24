Police NSF allegedly told social escorts he won't report them in return for sexual services, faces corruption charges

A full-time police national serviceman stands accused of attempting to obtain sexual services from social escorts in return for not reporting them.

According to a press release from the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB), Fahd Siddiqui, 20, was charged with two counts of corruption on Nov. 24, 2022.

What happened

The Straits Times reported that Fahd had tried to obtain these sexual services on two separate days.

The first incident happened on or around Nov. 1, 2022, when Fahd allegedly approached a social escort at Robertson Quay Hotel for sexual services.

Then, on or around Nov. 4, Fahd allegedly approached two social escorts at Hotel Grand Pacific on Victoria Street.

CPIB said that Fahd was off duty when he allegedly committed these offences.

"Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption," said the bureau.

Responding to queries from Mothership, police said that Fahd, a special constable, had been removed from frontline duties before having his case referred to CPIB.

"Officers of the Singapore Police Force (SPF), including National Service (NS) officers, are expected to uphold the law and maintain high standards of discipline and integrity. We deal severely with officers who break the law, including charging them in court, or referring them to an appropriate authority for investigations."

Heavy consequences

If convicted of a corruption offence under Section 6 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Fahd could face a fine of up to S$100,000, up to five years' imprisonment, or both.

According to The Straits Times, Fahd is currently out on S$10,000 bail and is expected to be back in court on Dec. 15.

