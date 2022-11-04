Orchard MRT station decorated with Pokémon characters now till Nov. 30, 2022

From now till Nov. 30, the floors and walls of Orchard MRT station will be plastered with characters from Pokémon's newest video game—Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet.

Pokémon everywhere

From the pillars to the MRT gantries, and even to the entrance from ION Orchard, one will be able to spot characters such as Pikachu, as well as Gen 9 Pokémons like Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

According to Pokémon Singapore's Facebook post, the creative design is meant to drum up interest for the upcoming release of Nintendo's "Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet" video game for the Switch.

Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly are some of the Pokémon characters that will serve as the starter Pokémon for the role-playing video game, and are thus featured.

Other legendary Pokémon characters, such as Koraidon and Miraidon, are on display as well.

The game is expected to launch worldwide in two weeks, on Nov. 18.

For those who are interested, here's a little peek at the decoration:

From the MRT gantries...

...to just inside the MRT station.

At the centre of Orchard MRT station

An estimated 192 Pokémon is expected to return in the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video game, including classics such as Jigglypuff, Psyduck, and Eevee.

Top images via Pokémon Singapore Facebook