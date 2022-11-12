7-11 offers Poké Ball inspired onigiri across Japan to celebrate launch of new Pokémon games

To celebrate the launch of the latest instalments in the Pokémon game series, "Scarlet" and "Violet", 7-11 stores across Japan will begin selling Poké Balls that you can eat.

Starting Nov. 18, the same day as the games' release, customers will be able to find onigiri, a Japanese rice dumpling, packaged as three different types of Poké Balls in stores -- the basic Poké Ball, Great Ball, and Ultra Ball, Sora24 reported.

For the unacquainted, Poké Balls are used to catch wild Pokémon in the Pokémon universe.

As of today, the game features 27 types of Poké Balls, each with its own effectiveness.

Three different flavours

Just like Poké Balls in the game, the onigiris capture taste buds in different ways.

The basic Poké Ball is packed with a teriyaki-coated sausage patty and pepper rice, complete with garlic mayonnaise sauce.

The most iconic of all Poké Balls, this one is priced around S$1.70 (¥172.80).

The Great Ball is an omelet, chicken, and ketchup combo topped with demi-glace sauce and two kinds of mushrooms.

Cheaper than the Poké Ball, the Great Ball onigiri will cost you S$1.60 (¥162).

The Ultra Ball packs a punch -- rice cooked in tonkotsu ramen broth with hard-boiled egg.

Simple yet effective, it is priced at S$1.50 (¥151.20)

Be sure to catch 'em all if you are headed to Japan.

Top image via 7-11 Japan