Back

7-11 offers Poké Ball inspired onigiri across Japan to celebrate launch of new Pokémon games

Snack for the very best.

Gawain Pek | November 12, 2022, 03:23 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

To celebrate the launch of the latest instalments in the Pokémon game series, "Scarlet" and "Violet", 7-11 stores across Japan will begin selling Poké Balls that you can eat.

Starting Nov. 18, the same day as the games' release, customers will be able to find onigiri, a Japanese rice dumpling, packaged as three different types of Poké Balls in stores -- the basic Poké Ball, Great Ball, and Ultra Ball, Sora24 reported.

For the unacquainted, Poké Balls are used to catch wild Pokémon in the Pokémon universe.

As of today, the game features 27 types of Poké Balls, each with its own effectiveness.

Image via Nintendo Wiki.

Three different flavours

Just like Poké Balls in the game, the onigiris capture taste buds in different ways.

The basic Poké Ball is packed with a teriyaki-coated sausage patty and pepper rice, complete with garlic mayonnaise sauce.

The most iconic of all Poké Balls, this one is priced around S$1.70 (¥172.80).

Image via 7-11 Japan.

The Great Ball is an omelet, chicken, and ketchup combo topped with demi-glace sauce and two kinds of mushrooms.

Cheaper than the Poké Ball, the Great Ball onigiri will cost you S$1.60 (¥162).

Image via 7-11 Japan.

The Ultra Ball packs a punch -- rice cooked in tonkotsu ramen broth with hard-boiled egg.

Simple yet effective, it is priced at S$1.50 (¥151.20)

Image via 7-11 Japan.

Be sure to catch 'em all if you are headed to Japan.

Top image via 7-11 Japan

Don Don Donki opening 14th outlet in Jurong Point on Nov. 17, 2022 as 13 outlets not enough

There are also two outlets in Jurong East.

November 12, 2022, 02:14 PM

Juvenile civet found huddled up in corner of Queenstown coffee shop

So cute.

November 12, 2022, 01:59 PM

S$2++ Jumbo Salmon Sashimi & 1-for-1 Boston Garlic Lobster at Sushi Plus Bugis Junction, re-opening on Nov. 16, 2022

This series of promotions for popular dishes will last till Nov. 24.

November 12, 2022, 12:25 PM

Iconic Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy dies aged 66

"Gentlemen, it's been an honour."

November 12, 2022, 12:04 PM

I ate dishes inspired by the diets of endangered animals to learn more about wildlife conservation

Dining on the wild side.

November 12, 2022, 11:55 AM

Orchard Rd restaurant diners order vegetables on waitress' suggestion, charged S$72 for 1 plate

An expensive farewell lunch for departing colleagues.

November 12, 2022, 11:40 AM

Timor Leste to be Asean's 11th member, Myanmar's chair remains empty at summit

Timo-Leste first applied for membership in 2011.

November 12, 2022, 11:31 AM

S$1 spent = 1 yuu Point, up to 30x multiplier on everyday purchases till Jan. 2023 with yuu, a new loyalty programme in S’pore

Do you want to stretch your dollar and collect reward Points?

November 12, 2022, 10:49 AM

Shopee takes over rivals in 7 years, with help of tactics like monthly sales by staff in fast-paced space

Lessons on Leadership: Shopee started as a small fish in the e-commerce business back in 2015. Today, it has taken over its competitors with addictive jingles, celebrity advertisements and a multitude of features in a single app.

November 12, 2022, 09:55 AM

New 66ha Rifle Range Nature Park has over 7km trails & wetland converted from old quarry

Looks huuuuuuuge.

November 12, 2022, 03:16 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.