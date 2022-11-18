Back

PM Lee & Chinese President Xi Jinping meet in person for the first time since pandemic

Xi reiterated his invitation to PM Lee to visit China soon, and PM Lee welcomed Xi to visit Singapore again.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 18, 2022, 12:21 PM

Events

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, on Nov. 17, 2022.

This is the first in-person meeting in three years for the two leaders.

During the pandemic, however, both leaders had met virtually and spoken to each other on several occasions.

Photo by MCI.

Xi and PM Lee meet in person for the first time in 3 years

According to the Prime Minister's Office spokesperson, PM Lee congratulated Xi on the successful conclusion of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

PM Lee and Xi reaffirmed the "close and multi-faceted relationship" between Singapore and China.

They also spoke about how both sides had continued to strengthen cooperation even amidst the pandemic and the evolving global challenges.

At the meeting, Xi also updated PM Lee on the 20th CPC National Congress and his plans for China’s development.

The two leaders also exchanged views on bilateral relations, regional and international developments, including the importance of maintaining stable U.S.-China relations.

Xi reiterated his invitation to PM Lee to visit China soon, and PM Lee also welcomed Xi to visit Singapore again, according to the PMO.

G20 Summit

PM Lee and Xi met after the G20 Summit has concluded in Bali, Indonesia.

PM Lee shared that he also got the chance to reconnect with other country leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The trip was also accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong.

Top image from PMO

