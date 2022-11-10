Back

PM Lee to lead S'pore delegation to the 40th & 41st ASEAN Summits & Related Summits in Cambodia

2022 will mark the 55th anniversary of ASEAN.

Hannah Martens | November 10, 2022, 01:35 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be attending the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, from Nov. 10 to 13, 2022.

PM Lee will lead the Singapore delegation of officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and will be accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, the Prime Minister's Office announced on Nov. 10.

As 2022 will mark the 55th anniversary of ASEAN, the theme under Cambodia's ASEAN Chairmanship is "ASEAN A.C.T: Addressing Challenges Together".

Discussing progress after Covid-19 recovery

ASEAN Leaders will gather to discuss how ASEAN, as a region, can continue to "uphold the spirit of collective endeavour in the promotion of peace, prosperity and stability in the region as they look to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic".

The Leaders will also voice and exchange views regarding regional and international developments. One topic the leaders will touch on is the worsening situation in Myanmar.

In addition, leaders will take stock of ASEAN's achievements and chart how to strengthen regional cooperation and reinforce ASEAN Centrality while responding effectively to regional and global challenges.

Part of the Summits programme will include ASEAN Leaders meeting various external partners during the 25th ASEAN Plus Three Summit and the 17th East Asia Summit.

There will also be Summits with Australia, Canada, China, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the United States.

While PM Lee is away for the Summits, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will be the Acting Prime Minister in PM Lee's absence.

Photo from PM Lee's Facebook

MND notes with concern court finding that AHTC's payment of S$23 million to FMSS not done in good faith

As public funds are involved, MND said it will be monitoring future proceedings.

November 10, 2022, 06:07 PM

‘Always live life to the fullest’: S’porean diagnosed with lupus & Stage 4 lung cancer at 34

In line with his approach to life, Olsen Goh, now 37, shares that he is planning to travel to Canada for a month-long family trip in December, while taking a break from chemotherapy.

November 10, 2022, 05:55 PM

Drive-thru warehouse alcohol sale back in S’pore after 4 years

Up to 60% off alcohol.

November 10, 2022, 05:30 PM

NUS slips to 2nd place among Asia’s top universities, NTU ranks 5th

China’s Peking University is first.

November 10, 2022, 05:26 PM

Eggs hurled at King Charles III & Camilla by protestor, man arrested & detained by police

The Crown's new episode?

November 10, 2022, 05:00 PM

S'pore woman, 65, ordered by court to move out after being abused by mother, 91

The victim appealed against the decision.

November 10, 2022, 04:57 PM

DPM Lawrence Wong gets bivalent Moderna vaccine, urges those eligible to take booster

The bivalent vaccine was made available for people aged 18 to 49 from Nov. 7.

November 10, 2022, 04:42 PM

At least 10 Meta Facebook employees in S'pore lose jobs

Global workforce affected.

November 10, 2022, 03:35 PM

24 hours after US midterm elections, Democrats & Republicans still don't have confirmed control of Congress

All to play for.

November 10, 2022, 03:02 PM

Late S'porean actor Aloysius Pang's last film in theatres from Dec. 1, 2022

His last performance.

November 10, 2022, 02:36 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.