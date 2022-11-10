PM Lee to lead S'pore delegation to the 40th & 41st ASEAN Summits & Related Summits in Cambodia

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be attending the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, from Nov. 10 to 13, 2022.

PM Lee will lead the Singapore delegation of officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and will be accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, the Prime Minister's Office announced on Nov. 10.

As 2022 will mark the 55th anniversary of ASEAN, the theme under Cambodia's ASEAN Chairmanship is "ASEAN A.C.T: Addressing Challenges Together".

Discussing progress after Covid-19 recovery

ASEAN Leaders will gather to discuss how ASEAN, as a region, can continue to "uphold the spirit of collective endeavour in the promotion of peace, prosperity and stability in the region as they look to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic".

The Leaders will also voice and exchange views regarding regional and international developments. One topic the leaders will touch on is the worsening situation in Myanmar.

In addition, leaders will take stock of ASEAN's achievements and chart how to strengthen regional cooperation and reinforce ASEAN Centrality while responding effectively to regional and global challenges.

Part of the Summits programme will include ASEAN Leaders meeting various external partners during the 25th ASEAN Plus Three Summit and the 17th East Asia Summit.

There will also be Summits with Australia, Canada, China, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the United States.

While PM Lee is away for the Summits, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will be the Acting Prime Minister in PM Lee's absence.

Photo from PM Lee's Facebook