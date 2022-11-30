PM Lee: 377A repeal & safeguarding traditional definition of marriage are 'balanced, wise steps forward'

The Singapore Parliament repealed Section 377A of the Penal Code on Nov. 29, 2022, thus officially decriminalising sex between men.

A separate bill amending the Constitution to safeguard the definition of marriage as between a man and a woman was also passed on the same day.

"Major milestone for Singapore"

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Nov. 29) night that he is "very happy" Parliament passed the Constitutional Amendment on the definition of marriage, and the repeal of Section 377A.

Describing it as a "major milestone for Singapore", PM Lee added that the repeal and amendment are "balanced, wise steps forward".

"Even more important, we have got here together – calmly, with all sides showing restraint, listening to one another, and accepting compromises to achieve a good result. This is a deeply felt and sensitive issue, and could easily have become a very divisive one. But we have not allowed it to divide us. Instead we have handled it responsibly and thoughtfully, and held everyone together. This is a major achievement."

Engagements on the topic started a while back

PM Lee also noted that the engagements on the topic started "long before" he talked about it at the National Day Rally in August.

Thousands of people have taken part in countless dialogues, to give their views, express concerns, and share their hopes for how Singapore's society would develop.

The participants spoke openly and sincerely, and helped to shape a national consensus on the path forward, said PM Lee.

"The way we have been able to handle this delicate matter gives me confidence that the outcome will be well accepted. Other difficult issues are bound to arise in the years to come. With the same spirit, we can tackle them successfully, while remaining one united people."

Top images via MCI & Pink Dot/FB.