Giant Pikachu inflatable, Snorlax meet-&-greet sessions at 3 S'pore heartland malls for Christmas

Guess we're still not over Pokémon.

Mandy How | November 22, 2022, 11:35 AM

Events

Pokémon characters are once more invading our malls for Christmas.

Three shopping malls—Jurong Point, AMK Hub, and Swing By @ Thomson Plaza—will feature themed decorations, dance parades, as well as meet-and-greets this year end period.

Pokémon-themed decorations

At these malls, photo opportunities are aplenty in the form of a two-metre-tall Pikachu, as well as a gigantic Snorlax and three Pokémon inflatables from the newly launched Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games.

Dance parade

Photo via M Malls

Dance parades will feature three Pokémon from the new Nintendo Switch games—Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly—performing alongside Pikachu, Eevee and Piplup.

Here's where and when to catch them:

  • Jurong Point, JP1 Centre Stage, Level 1

    • Dec. 2-4, 3pm

    • Dec. 9 - 11 December, 7pm

  • AMK Hub, Atrium, Basement 1

    • Dec. 2-4, 7pm

    • Dec. 9-11, 3pm

To snap a photo with these Pokémon, spend S$30 in a single receipt at the malls. Each session is limited to 20 people, however.

Photo via M Malls

Meet & greet

Photo via M Malls

There's still a chance to get up close and personal with the Pokémon even if you miss the dance parades.

Snorlax, along with Pikachu and Piplup, are holding meet-and-greet sessions every weekend from Nov. 19 - Dec. 26, 2022.

During these sessions, one of the three Pokémon will be roving in the mall, free for all shoppers to interact with.

Pokémon Centre pop-up store

From Nov. 22 to Dec. 26, a Pokémon Centre store will pop-up at Jurong Point, where you'll get to buy (or browse) plushies and exclusive collectibles like wrapping paper and luggage covers.

Photo via M Malls

Photo via M Malls

Photo via M Malls

Top image via M Malls

