Giant Pikachu inflatable, Snorlax meet-&-greet sessions at 3 S'pore heartland malls for Christmas

Pokémon characters are once more invading our malls for Christmas.

Three shopping malls—Jurong Point, AMK Hub, and Swing By @ Thomson Plaza—will feature themed decorations, dance parades, as well as meet-and-greets this year end period.

Pokémon-themed decorations

At these malls, photo opportunities are aplenty in the form of a two-metre-tall Pikachu, as well as a gigantic Snorlax and three Pokémon inflatables from the newly launched Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games.

Dance parade

Dance parades will feature three Pokémon from the new Nintendo Switch games—Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly—performing alongside Pikachu, Eevee and Piplup.

Here's where and when to catch them:

Jurong Point, JP1 Centre Stage, Level 1 Dec. 2-4, 3pm Dec. 9 - 11 December, 7pm

AMK Hub, Atrium, Basement 1 Dec. 2-4, 7pm Dec. 9-11, 3pm



To snap a photo with these Pokémon, spend S$30 in a single receipt at the malls. Each session is limited to 20 people, however.

Meet & greet

There's still a chance to get up close and personal with the Pokémon even if you miss the dance parades.

Snorlax, along with Pikachu and Piplup, are holding meet-and-greet sessions every weekend from Nov. 19 - Dec. 26, 2022.

During these sessions, one of the three Pokémon will be roving in the mall, free for all shoppers to interact with.

Pokémon Centre pop-up store

From Nov. 22 to Dec. 26, a Pokémon Centre store will pop-up at Jurong Point, where you'll get to buy (or browse) plushies and exclusive collectibles like wrapping paper and luggage covers.

Top image via M Malls