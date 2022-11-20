Penguin Parade happening at S'pore Zoo on selected days in Nov. & Dec. 2022

Looking for some fun year-end activities for young children or the young at heart?

You can watch the African penguins at the Singapore Zoo up close on some days in November and December.

Penguin Parade

Visitors can see the penguins in a cordoned-off area outside the African penguin exhibit on selected days.

Our tuxedo-clad pals will be waddling down and hanging around at a grass carpet for a short while before returning to the exhibit, and their keepers will be around to answer questions from visitors.

If you are interested in this intimate session with the African penguins, do note that there will be an additional charge of S$8 per person.

Limited capacity is available and online booking is required.

The activity may be called off due to bad weather.

You can find other year-end activities by Mandai Wildlife Group here.

Here are the details of the Penguin Parade:

Dates:

Nov. 23, 24, 30

Dec. 1, 7, 8, 10, 14, 15, 17, 21, 22, 24, 28, 29, 31

Time: 5:30pm – 6pm

Venue: African Penguin Exhibit, Singapore Zoo

Top image by Mandai Wildlife Group