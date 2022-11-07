200 wild chickens at Pasir Ris Park? Fowl population not a problem but feeding is, parkgoers say

A parkgoer recently shared with Chinese media Shinmin Daily News (Shin Min) that the wild fowl population is estimated to be around 200.

Mohammed, 70, was in the midst of feeding the fowls with a box of white rice when he spoke to its reporters, Shin Min wrote.

While he lives in Serangoon North, Mohammed shared with Shin Min that he would make the drive to the park five to six times a week with his girlfriend.

Each time, they would spend two to three hours at the park to exercise and feed the fowls.

Mohammed explained that the 200 or so wild fowls belonged to different families and that they roamed different parts of the park.

Are there really so many wild fowls and should it be a concern? Mothership finds out.

Chicken business

At around 11am on Nov. 4, the park was calm and quiet, with sparse groups of parkgoers going about their day, Mothership observed.

It was not hard to find wild chickens roaming freely in the midst.

Walking along Sungei Api-Api towards Gallop Stable at Pasir Ris Park, as many as 20 wild fowls were easily spotted.

The field near carpark D appeared to be a popular spot to gather for the wild fowls.

200 chickens?

Parkgoers Mothership spoke with expressed doubts about the estimation, finding the number much too high.

KS, 49, shared that he that the estimation was an "exaggeration".

KS photographs wildlife as a hobby, and visits Pasir Ris Park once a month.

Another parkgoer, surnamed Ng, was doubtful as well.

Ng who visits the park almost every day for her morning stroll asked: "Is it really so many of them?"

However, Tan, 70, found it to be an under-estimation.

He has been a groundskeeper at the park for more than a year.

When asked how many chickens he thinks there are, Tan estimated there to be a few thousands of them spread across the entire park.

Predators will keep numbers in check

KS saw no problems with the fowls in the park, but shared that the residents who live nearby might have a different opinion due to birds' crowing.

When it comes to population size, there's a "whole ecosystem" at the park, KS opined.

For predators like hawks and Malayan water monitors that have been spotted there, the chickens serve as "food".

So, naturally, their numbers will be kept in check, KS explained.

KS pointed out that it was obvious that the fowls in Pasir Ris Park are being predated upon, noting that some mother hens are left with only two to three chicks.

Ng shared the same sentiment about the Pasir Ris Park fowls.

"I like to see them around", she said gleefully.

She frequently spots the "friendly chickens" along Sungei Api-Api and the length of the park towards Lorong Halus.

Feeding is a problem

One problem, Ng highlighted, was the feeding of the chickens by members of the public. She witnesses such occurrences "once a week", and typically over the weekends.

"Usually they are old people. They will bring along bread or biscuit, and sometimes rice," Ng added.

Elaborating on why she finds it a problem, Ng said that we should "let nature control the population".

Tan made the same observation as Ng, sharing that he would often see a couple feeding chickens at carpark D in the morning.

As a groundskeeper, Tan spends his time at the park from 6am to 4pm almost every day.

He attested to the gentle nature of the chickens, describing them as "beautiful".

"They don't bite, they only get eaten by the eagles," Tan joked.

He was quick to point out a now-abandoned eagle's nest high above in a tree canopy.

At the base of the tree were a mother hen and her chicks, chirping away as they foraged for food.

"After the chicks hatch, a few tens of them at a time, the eagles will get them the next day", Tan said, spelling out nature's hard truths.

According to Tan, there is no shortage of predators as wild boars and wild dogs prey on the chickens too.

The chickens have learned to adapt, he said, and spend much of the day hiding in shrubbery.

Enough food in the wild

Responding to Mothership's queries, NParks Group Director for Parks Management and Lifestyle Cluster (Parks East Division) Chia Seng Jiang said that there has always been a population of free-ranging chickens at Pasir Ris Park.

"We advise members of the public not to feed free-ranging chickens, as it leads to overpopulation", Chia said.

"Free-ranging chickens are capable of sourcing for food in their habitat and do not require food from humans to survive. Leftover food from feeding may attract other pests, like rats, that carry diseases and pose a risk to public health," he added.

Chia also reminded the public that the feeding of all animals, including chickens, "is prohibited in NParks-managed green spaces under the Parks and Trees act".

Heavier penalties since 2020

The feeding of wildlife is also prohibited under the Wildlife Act.

In 2020, updates to the Wildlife Act meant heavier penalties for those caught feeding wildlife, including pigeons.

First-time offenders will be fined S$5,000 while repeat offenders will face a fine of S$10,000.

In January 2021, 19 people were charged under the new penalties framework after being caught feeding wild boars at Lorong Halus.

All photos by Gawain Pek