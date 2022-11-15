Back

PAS leader has no authority to negotiate with Barisan Nasional to form govt: Muhyiddin

Discord in the ranks?

Sulaiman Daud | November 15, 2022, 08:50 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Takiyuddin Hassan, the secretary general of the Malaysian Islamist Party (PAS), said the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition is considering working together with their rival Barisan Nasional coalition to form a government after the upcoming general election.

Takiyuddin's remarks appear to be at odds with a previous statement by Muhyiddin Yassin, former Malaysian prime minister, that PN was in an "open war" against BN.

Takiyuddin's remarks

Takiyuddin was speaking to the media in Kota Bharu, Kelantan on Nov. 14, Malaysiakini reported. His party, PAS, is part of the PN coalition.

He said PN was "confident" of forming the next government after the election, even if it had to combine with other parties, such as those in BN.

However, he ruled out cooperation with Pakatan Harapan, the coalition led by Anwar Ibrahim.

According to Malaysiakini, analysts have predicted that no single party or coalition can win a simple majority in Malaysia's parliament following the general election.

If so, alliances will need to be made.

Where's the open war

However, Takiyuddin seemed to contradict an earlier declaration made by Muhyiddin, who is the PN candidate for prime minister.

He said their "main enemy" is BN and it was "open war".

Muhyiddin, who was once an Umno man and a prominent figure in BN, left to join Bersatu before the 2018 general election.

He was also instrumental in setting up the PN government following the collapse of the PH government in 2020, and became prime minister.

Muhyiddin resigned and was replaced by a prime minister from BN, Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In a series of tweets on Nov. 15, Muhyiddin said Takiyuddin has "no authority" to negotiate with BN for the purpose of forming a government.

He also said PN is contesting the election without having to ally with either BN or PH.

The Vibes reported that on Nov. 14, Muhyiddin made a speech accusing BN of corruption.

Hannah Yeoh, a rival PH candidate, appeared to reference the discord in a tweet on Nov. 15.

Top image from Muhyiddin Yassin's Facebook page.

Earth officially hits 8 billion population mark

One billion people were added to the planet in just the last 11 years.

November 15, 2022, 08:36 PM

North East Line: Additional 20 minutes travel time on Nov. 15 evening due to signalling fault

Shagged.

November 15, 2022, 08:15 PM

Amazon plans to lay off thousands of employees as soon as this week: Reports

The retail giant lost S$4.1 billion in the first nine months of 2022.

November 15, 2022, 07:05 PM

Heavy jam expected at S'pore-JB Causeway during year-end school holidays: ICA

Everyone wants to cross the border.

November 15, 2022, 07:04 PM

S'pore infectious diseases experts sceptical about US study claiming Covid-19 reinfections more dangerous

Study might not be generalisable.

November 15, 2022, 07:03 PM

Man granted divorce from wife who was obsessed with pet dogs & called them her 'kids'

She was also a compulsive hoarder, and refused to look for a job.

November 15, 2022, 06:49 PM

Harry Styles to perform in S'pore on Mar. 17, 2023, tickets from S$138 - S$348

Whew.

November 15, 2022, 06:18 PM

Juvenile civet suffered burns at Queenstown coffee shop, had to be 'euthanised humanely': NParks

So sad.

November 15, 2022, 05:29 PM

Famous Amos in S'pore now halal-certified by MUIS

All 17 of its outlets have received the halal certification.

November 15, 2022, 05:25 PM

Woman who yelled 'kangaroo court' at 'sovereign' man's trial gets 2 more charges, remanded 2 weeks at IMH

She is accused of spitting at two officers while in a police vehicle.

November 15, 2022, 04:21 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.