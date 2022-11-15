PAS leader has no authority to negotiate with Barisan Nasional to form govt: Muhyiddin

Takiyuddin Hassan, the secretary general of the Malaysian Islamist Party (PAS), said the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition is considering working together with their rival Barisan Nasional coalition to form a government after the upcoming general election.

Takiyuddin's remarks appear to be at odds with a previous statement by Muhyiddin Yassin, former Malaysian prime minister, that PN was in an "open war" against BN.

Takiyuddin's remarks

Takiyuddin was speaking to the media in Kota Bharu, Kelantan on Nov. 14, Malaysiakini reported. His party, PAS, is part of the PN coalition.

He said PN was "confident" of forming the next government after the election, even if it had to combine with other parties, such as those in BN.

However, he ruled out cooperation with Pakatan Harapan, the coalition led by Anwar Ibrahim.

According to Malaysiakini, analysts have predicted that no single party or coalition can win a simple majority in Malaysia's parliament following the general election.

If so, alliances will need to be made.

Where's the open war

However, Takiyuddin seemed to contradict an earlier declaration made by Muhyiddin, who is the PN candidate for prime minister.

He said their "main enemy" is BN and it was "open war".

Muhyiddin, who was once an Umno man and a prominent figure in BN, left to join Bersatu before the 2018 general election.

He was also instrumental in setting up the PN government following the collapse of the PH government in 2020, and became prime minister.

Muhyiddin resigned and was replaced by a prime minister from BN, Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In a series of tweets on Nov. 15, Muhyiddin said Takiyuddin has "no authority" to negotiate with BN for the purpose of forming a government.

He also said PN is contesting the election without having to ally with either BN or PH.

Tujuan Perikatan Nasional bertanding dalam PRU 15 adalah untuk membentuk kerajaan tanpa perlu bergabung dengan Barisan Nasional atau Pakatan Harapan.



(1/3) pic.twitter.com/xSV0QoGXLX — Muhyiddin Yassin (@MuhyiddinYassin) November 15, 2022

The Vibes reported that on Nov. 14, Muhyiddin made a speech accusing BN of corruption.

Hannah Yeoh, a rival PH candidate, appeared to reference the discord in a tweet on Nov. 15.

I cannot imagine the mood in the Perikatan Nasional whatsapp chat group today — Hannah Yeoh (@hannahyeoh) November 15, 2022

Top image from Muhyiddin Yassin's Facebook page.