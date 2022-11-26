Lawrence Wong promoted to PAP Deputy Sec-Gen, Heng Swee Keat is new PAP Chairman

The 37th Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) has elected its office holders.

Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Lawrence Wong has been promoted to the new post of Deputy Secretary-General, while DPM Heng Swee Keat has taken over Gan Kim Yong as the party's Chairman.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing and National Development Minister Desmond Lee have been appointed as Assistant Secretary-Generals.

In a press release on Nov. 26, 2022, ASG Chan announced that the CEC had met on the same day for the biennial internal election.

Here's the complete CEC list:

Four additional members were also co-opted into the ranks:

Alex Yeo, PAP candidate for Aljunied GRC in the 2020 general election

Cheryl Chan, Member of Parliament (MP) for East Coast GRC

Ng Chee Meng, Secretary-General of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC)

Tan See Leng, Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry, MP for Marine Parade GRC

The moves

DPM Wong is promoted as PAP's first DSG.

The press release noted that the CEC has made a new DSG appointment, in addition to two ASG appointments, "in line with plans for the party leadership transition".

It also noted that Wong, as the DSG, will "exercise the roles and responsibilities of the Sec-Gen", in Sec-Gen Lee Hsien Loong's absence.

DPM Heng, previously 1st Assistant Secretary-General, has taken over Gan Kim Yong as the party's Chairman.

Chan remains as the party's Assistant Secretary-General, and he is joined by Minister for National Development Desmond Lee.

The posts for Lee Hsien Loong, K Shanmugam, Masagos Zulkifli, Ong Ye Kung, and Grace Fu remain the same.

Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) and Second Minister for Law, will now work alongside Fu as the Organising Secretary.

Other appointments

In addition to the office-holders, there were other appointments made, as follows:

Wong is now the HQ Exco Chairman, assisted by Chan.

Senior Minister of State Tan Kiat How and Minister of State Desmond Tan are now the new Assistant Organising Secretaries, alongside Alex Yam.

Tan See Leng has taken over Desmond Lee as the Chair of PAP Seniors Group.

Senior Minister of State Sim Ann has taken over Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo as the Chair of Women's Wing, while Teo has taken over Wong as the advisor for the PAP Policy Forum (PPF).

Top image via Chan Chun Sing, Lawrence Wong, Heng Swee Keat and Desmond Lee’s Facebook pages