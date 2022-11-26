Back

Lawrence Wong promoted to PAP Deputy Sec-Gen, Heng Swee Keat is new PAP Chairman

PAP appointed Chan Chun Sing and Desmond Lee as Assistant Secretary-generals.

Martino Tan | Mandy How | November 26, 2022, 03:53 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The 37th Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) has elected its office holders.

Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Lawrence Wong has been promoted to the new post of Deputy Secretary-General, while DPM Heng Swee Keat has taken over Gan Kim Yong as the party's Chairman.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing and National Development Minister Desmond Lee have been appointed as Assistant Secretary-Generals.

In a press release on Nov. 26, 2022, ASG Chan announced that the CEC had met on the same day for the biennial internal election.

Here's the complete CEC list:

Four additional members were also co-opted into the ranks:

  • Alex Yeo, PAP candidate for Aljunied GRC in the 2020 general election

  • Cheryl Chan, Member of Parliament (MP) for East Coast GRC

  • Ng Chee Meng, Secretary-General of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC)

  • Tan See Leng, Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry, MP for Marine Parade GRC

The moves

DPM Wong is promoted as PAP's first DSG.

The press release noted that the CEC has made a new DSG appointment, in addition to two ASG appointments, "in line with plans for the party leadership transition".

It also noted that Wong, as the DSG, will "exercise the roles and responsibilities of the Sec-Gen", in Sec-Gen Lee Hsien Loong's absence.

DPM Heng, previously 1st Assistant Secretary-General, has taken over Gan Kim Yong as the party's Chairman.

Chan remains as the party's Assistant Secretary-General, and he is joined by Minister for National Development Desmond Lee.

The posts for Lee Hsien Loong, K Shanmugam, Masagos Zulkifli, Ong Ye Kung, and Grace Fu remain the same.

Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) and Second Minister for Law, will now work alongside Fu as the Organising Secretary.

Other appointments

In addition to the office-holders, there were other appointments made, as follows:

Wong is now the HQ Exco Chairman, assisted by Chan.

Senior Minister of State Tan Kiat How and Minister of State Desmond Tan are now the new Assistant Organising Secretaries, alongside Alex Yam.

Tan See Leng has taken over Desmond Lee as the Chair of PAP Seniors Group.

Senior Minister of State Sim Ann has taken over Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo as the Chair of Women's Wing, while Teo has taken over Wong as the advisor for the PAP Policy Forum (PPF).

Related article

Top image via Chan Chun Sing, Lawrence Wong, Heng Swee Keat and Desmond Lee’s Facebook pages

S’porean brand Sunshine Bakeries giving away 200,000 vouchers & 24 iPhone 14 Pros

Let's get this bread.

November 27, 2022, 10:48 AM

S'pore man, 34, grabs car's steering wheel to stop driver, 51, from leaving, ends up being dragged for 10m

This apparently happened after injured man discovered that his car was scratched.

November 26, 2022, 08:50 PM

'Squid Game' actor Oh Young-soo, 78, indicted for sexual misconduct

The actor has been accused of touching a woman inappropriately in 2017.

November 26, 2022, 08:38 PM

New standalone Starbucks at Jurong Lake Gardens comes with great views, is pet-friendly

Drink coffee with a view.

November 26, 2022, 07:17 PM

Xinjiang building fire sees protest against China's zero-Covid measures, lockdown now over 100 days

This comes a day after a fire in a residential apartment killed 10 people.

November 26, 2022, 06:56 PM

M'sian man, 44, charged with intentionally causing harassment to PM Lee by threatening to burn down Seagate S'pore

He allegedly made the threat via Facebook Messenger.

November 26, 2022, 05:05 PM

Long queues & massive crowds at Suntec on Nov. 26 as Anime Festival Asia returns in physical form

A sea of anime fans.

November 26, 2022, 03:22 PM

Commercial trade for songbird Straw-headed bulbul to be banned soon to save species from extinction

Greater protection for two songbird species Straw-headed Bulbul and White-rumped Shama.

November 26, 2022, 02:17 PM

This 6 in 1 facility is the reason you can finally stop procrastinating & get your fitness up to speed

Maximise your Wellness at AIBI Maxwell.

November 26, 2022, 02:07 PM

A no-holds-barred review of McDonald's S’pore’s World Cup burgers & brownie McFlurry

*Not a real food blogger

November 26, 2022, 02:04 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.