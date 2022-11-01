Ominous-looking clouds seen in S'pore on Nov. 1 morning

On the morning of Nov. 1, people in Singapore were greeted by ominous-looking clouds.

The dark and alluring clouds passing overhead have captured the attention of many cloud-spotting enthusiasts across the island.

These clouds appeared very early in the day, around 6:30am to 6:45am.

Here's what it looked like from different locations in Singapore:

Sengkang

Tampines

Anchorvale Crescent

And here's what it looked like in other parts of Singapore:

Expect thundery showers

At around 5:30am, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) reported thundery showers over many areas on the morning of Nov. 1.

Thundery showers over many areas in the morning. For tomorrow thundery showers over many areas in the pre-dawn hours. Issued 5.39 am. — MSS (@MetServiceSG) October 31, 2022

From 9am onwards, MSS tweeted that skies continue to be "partly cloudy", and to expect thundery showers over many areas in the pre-dawn hours and early morning of Nov. 2.

Partly cloudy. For tomorrow thundery showers over many areas in the pre-dawn hours and early morning. Issued 9.22 am. — MSS (@MetServiceSG) November 1, 2022

Top image from Christine Yan on Facebook.