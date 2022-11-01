Back

Ominous-looking clouds seen in S'pore on Nov. 1 morning

Alluring.

Fasiha Nazren | November 01, 2022, 01:12 PM

On the morning of Nov. 1, people in Singapore were greeted by ominous-looking clouds.

The dark and alluring clouds passing overhead have captured the attention of many cloud-spotting enthusiasts across the island.

These clouds appeared very early in the day, around 6:30am to 6:45am.

Here's what it looked like from different locations in Singapore:

Sengkang

Photo from Christine Yan on Facebook via CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore.
Tampines

Photo from Albert Ngoh on Facebook via CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore.

Anchorvale Crescent

Video from Victor Pan via CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore.
And here's what it looked like in other parts of Singapore:

Photo from Wheeler Kok via CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore.

Photo from Andrew Jasper Lim via CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore.

Photo from Andrew Jasper Lim via CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore.

Photo from Chu Lh via CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore.

Video from Chu Lh via CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore.

Expect thundery showers

At around 5:30am, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) reported thundery showers over many areas on the morning of Nov. 1.

From 9am onwards, MSS tweeted that skies continue to be "partly cloudy", and to expect thundery showers over many areas in the pre-dawn hours and early morning of Nov. 2.

Top image from Christine Yan on Facebook.

